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Construction begins at new Arizona Cardinals headquarters with first concrete pour

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Cardinals
Published August 27, 2026 8:39 AM MST
Published August 27, 2026 8:39 AM MST
Image 1 of 3

  (Arizona Cardinals)

The Brief

    • Construction has started on the new headquarters for the Arizona Cardinals in north Phoenix.
    • The 250,000-square-foot facility will feature three outdoor practice fields, as well as an indoor field house.
    • The facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2028.

PHOENIX - Construction is now underway at the Arizona Cardinals' massive new headquarters in north Phoenix.

What we know:

The Cardinals released video on Aug. 26, showing workers pouring the first batch of concrete at the future site of the team's performance center located near the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

The 250,000-square-foot facility will feature three outdoor practice fields, as well as an indoor field house.

"Additional elements of the world-class performance center will include a greatly expanded and modern locker room and state-of-the-art team spaces for athletic training, sports medicine and strength and conditioning in addition to updated dining areas, meeting rooms, a player lounge and more," the Cardinals said in a news release.

What's next:

The Cardinals purchased the land for the facility during a state land auction for $136 million. It's scheduled to open in the summer of 2028.

Related

Arizona Cardinals announce location for new training facility
article

Arizona Cardinals announce location for new training facility

The Arizona Cardinals are moving! After spending the last three decades in Tempe, the team says it will move its training facility and headquarters to north Phoenix.

Map of where the new Cardinals headquarters will be located:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an Aug. 26, 2026 news release by the Arizona Cardinals.

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