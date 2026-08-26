Dad’s SOS text to son punches through dead zone, saving 2 after hiking pal collapses of thirst on Arizona peak

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The Brief Two elderly hikers spent a cold, rainy night lost on an Arizona mountaintop after running out of water. Severely dehydrated, one hiker collapsed from exhaustion, leaving the pair trapped and unable to move. The other hiker sent a desperate SOS text to his son that punched through a cell dead zone, alerting emergency crews just in time.



A 62-year-old hiker stranded overnight in the rugged Mount Trumbull Wilderness was rescued by a state police helicopter Tuesday afternoon after his hiking partner managed to text for help when voice calls failed to connect.

What we know:

The two men spent a cold night exposed to rain without water or proper supplies after losing the trail on their descent, triggering a multi-agency rescue effort Aug. 25 along the Arizona Strip near the Utah border.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the 63-year-old man and his 62-year-old friend set off Monday morning to hike to the summit of Mount Trumbull, located about 65 miles southeast of St. George, Utah. As daylight faded on their return trip, the pair abandoned the established trail system in an effort to navigate cross-country back to their vehicle. Realizing they were off course as darkness fell, the unprepared hikers decided to sit out the night, enduring dropping temperatures and stormy weather without shelter. While Phoenix is sweltering in record-setting heat, an August night high on Mount Trumbull easily dips below 50 when it rains.

A rescue helicopter silhouetted against the morning sky during a search for two hikers lost overnight in the Arizona wilderness. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

By Tuesday morning, the 62-year-old hiker was completely immobilized by severe exhaustion and dehydration. His companion hiked down to the vehicle alone to retrieve water, but upon arriving, realized he was too physically depleted to make the return trek back up the mountain. Unable to place a direct phone call in the remote terrain, the man managed to text his son, who alerted emergency dispatchers around 2 p.m.

The rescue:

Responders from the Arizona Strip Search and Rescue Unit, the Bureau of Land Management and an Arizona DPS Northern Air Rescue Helicopter out of Flagstaff coordinated the operation. The helicopter crew located the father at the trailhead and spotted the second hiker farther up the mountain. Landing about 200 yards away, a flight medic hiked to the immobilized man and assisted him to the aircraft. Both hikers were safely transported back to a command post outside St. George.

READ MORE: 88-year-old driver, dog rescued after spending an entire night stuck in Arizona monsoon mud

What they're saying:

"Sometimes when you cannot make a phone call in the remote areas of Mohave County… you may be able to text 911," Search and Rescue officials said on Wednesday. "So try texting if you cannot make a call… on your phone. Great job by everyone."

Map of the Mount Trumbull Wilderness in Arizona: