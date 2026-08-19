ASU freshmen, alumni gather to paint 'A' Mountain in Tempe

The Brief Arizona State University freshmen participated in an 80-plus-year tradition of hiking A Mountain to whitewash the "A" before the first home football game. New students equipped with water bottles and cooling towels gathered on the peak to make new connections and leave their handprints on the monument. Returning alumni and head coach JJ Van Niel emphasized the importance of the event in connecting the athletic department, student body, and community.



It is a tradition that spans over 80 years.

"I think it has a really good significance, and I'm excited," an incoming student said.

Freshmen at ASU are hiking A Mountain, leaving their own handprints on top of it.

"This is a great event tradition here. Makes the experience so special. Experience all the new freshman paint the A, and it gets repainted for the first big football game of the year," said Coach JJ Van Niel. "I think it's really cool to be connected in the community, not just with the team. Athletic Department, university itself, and with the students."

What they're saying:

Incoming students shared their anticipation for the annual rite of passage.

"It's my first time I'm really excited to get to meet new people and to do that for the first time is actually really exciting," said Brianna Cepeda, a freshman.

These freshmen are hiking up the mountain today with a bottle of water and a cooling towel in hand.

"My biggest excitement to put my handprint on that A," Elia Martinez said.

And for returning alumni, the tradition remains a very special part of their college experience, one they are excited to pass on to the next generation.

"Learn what it means to be a Sun Devil, right?" said one alumnus. "To put that fresh paint of coat on the mountain, be a part of the student alumni association, we love being a part of this every year," an alumnus said.