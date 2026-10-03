16-year-old boy dies after being found seriously injured on San Tan Valley road

The Brief A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle on Murray Grey Drive in San Tan Valley. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found the victim fighting for his life before he was airlifted to a hospital. Three boys who knew the victim were taken into custody for questioning and released, though they could be brought back in as the investigation continues.



A teen boy is dead after being found lying in a roadway in San Tan Valley several days ago. Deputies said his injuries were consistent with being run over by a vehicle, but other possible injuries remain under investigation.

What we know:

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old was hit by a car on Murray Grey Drive near Empire Boulevard and Gary Road around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Deputies stated the boy was found in the road and was fighting for his life when he was airlifted to a hospital. The sheriff's office reported that he passed away the following night.

The teen reportedly knew the three boys who were taken into custody for questioning and subsequently released, authorities said. However, the boys could be brought back in depending on the outcome of the investigation.

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Local perspective:

A visit to his mother's home revealed she was not willing to speak about the situation yet on Oct. 3.

Neighbors expressed sadness upon hearing about the incident and sent out their condolences to the family. One neighbor called 911, while residents noted that the vehicle crash occurred directly in the neighborhood he lived in.

What we don't know:

Whether the boy had other injuries remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his death is urged to call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111 and ask for Detective Ramon Gonzalez.

Map of the area where the boy was found: