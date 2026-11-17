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The Brief A 2-year-old girl named Vella Campillo went missing in Pinal County on Tuesday night. She was last seen around 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 in her yard on Cancer Drive near Big Sky Avenue just outside Eloy. Authorities say she is believed to be only wearing a diaper and ask anyone with information to call 520-866-5111.



A search is underway Tuesday night for a two-year-old girl who vanished from her yard, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office says.

The backstory:

Vella Campillo was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 in her yard on Cancer Drive in the Silver Bell Estate neighborhood near Big Sky Avenue just outside Eloy.

Campillo is 30 inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office says she's believed to be only wearing a diaper.

What you can do:

If you have information on where she is, call PCSO at 520-866-5111.

Map of the area where the girl was last seen