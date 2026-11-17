The Brief Showers in Phoenix will clear out by midday Tuesday as rain moves east across Arizona, with sunshine returning later in the day. A wind advisory is in effect through Tuesday night for northern and eastern Arizona with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph, while Phoenix sees gusts of 20 to 30 mph. High temperatures in Phoenix will stay in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before warming to the mid-70s Thursday ahead of another northern storm system.



Wet weather kicked off Tuesday and will last throughout the day.

What to Expect:

The showers that began around 5 a.m. in Phoenix will continue to pass in waves through the morning. By midday, rain chances will shift further east and Phoenix will start to dry out. Clouds will break up and sunshine will even return as the day progresses.

For the rest of the state, showers will continue to progress west to east during the afternoon and early evening. The last of the rain will exit eastern Arizona by Tuesday night. A few thunderstorms may develop as a cold front moves through Arizona Tuesday. Winds will continue to pick up, too. There is a wind advisory in place for northern and eastern Arizona through Tuesday night. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are forecast for the higher terrain. In Phoenix, gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely through early afternoon.

Temperatures cap in the low 70s around Phoenix thanks to the cold front and passing system. The forecast high reaches 71 on Tuesday and 72 on Wednesday.

The forecast high returns to the mid-70s with a sunny sky on Thursday. By Thursday evening into Friday morning, another storm system will run just to the north of Arizona. This will bring a renewed chance for showers in northern Arizona. Some high-elevation snow will yet again be possible, too. Winds will increase around the end of the work week as a result of the next system's passage.

Looking Ahead:

This weekend, the weather will be dry and highs will be comfortable. In Phoenix, the forecast high slips back to the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

There is another system that may approach the state by next Monday with another chance for showers and high-elevation snow.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

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