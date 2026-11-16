Arizona weather forecast: Parade of storms brings rain, wind and high elevation snow this week

The Brief A cold front will bring rain and gusty winds to Arizona on Tuesday, dropping Phoenix highs to the low 70s through Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 20 to 25 mph in Phoenix and more than 45 mph in the High Country on Tuesday. Another weather system will bring rain and high elevation snow to northern Arizona from Thursday night into Friday.



A parade of storms will continue to pass the state through this week.

What to Expect This Week:

Following a couple rounds of rain over the weekend, Monday will remain dry and warmer. The forecast high climbs to around 80 degrees in Phoenix on Monday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny in Phoenix with just some passing high clouds. The High Country may have a bit more cloud coverage throughout the day and winds will increase late in the day for northwestern Arizona.

Beginning overnight and into Tuesday morning, showers will enter the state from the west. An area of low pressure and an associated cold front will drag through Arizona from morning to afternoon. As the front passes, it will bring gusty winds and showers to the state. In Phoenix, rain is most likely from the early morning to midday. Showers will slowly taper to the east through the afternoon to early evening. If moisture can linger long enough, cold air behind the front will help flip the highest elevations of the state into a rain-to-snow mixture. For now, minimal accumulations are expected around parts of the Kaibab Plateau, the San Francisco Peaks, and potentially the White Mountains.

The storm passage will drag high temperatures down to the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday in Phoenix. It will also turn the state windy on Tuesday. Gusts around 20–25 mph in Phoenix, and up to 45+ mph in the High Country are forecast. The strong winds should weaken as the state dries out Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The forecast high rebounds to the middle 70s with mostly sunny conditions on Thursday. By Thursday night and into Friday, yet another system will pass to the north of Arizona. For now, it appears the system will bring a new round of rain and high elevation snow to northern Arizona. This will again drop temperatures heading into the weekend.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

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