Seen on TV: November 16

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

For current livestreaming video and an archive, head to https://www.youtube.com/@Fox10Phoenix/streams

Flower Child

New Peoria location

8226 W. Happy Valley Road

Peoria, AZ 85383

https://www.iamaflowerchild.com/locations/peoria-az/

The Delicatessen

Thanksgiving on a Bagel

Orders must be placed by Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.

thedelicatessen.com/thanksgivingathome

Alvadora Spa

Royal Palms Resort and Spa

5200 E Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://royalpalmshotel.com/health-wellness/

Phoenix PD 7th Annual Operation Turkey Drive