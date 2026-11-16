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Seen on TV: November 16

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published November 16, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published November 16, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Flower Child

The Delicatessen

Alvadora Spa

Phoenix PD 7th Annual Operation Turkey Drive 

  • Desert Horizon Precinct
  • 16030 North 56th Street
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85009
Seen on TV - Links, events, videoPhoenixNews