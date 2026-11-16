Seen on TV: November 16
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Flower Child
- New Peoria location
- 8226 W. Happy Valley Road
- Peoria, AZ 85383
- https://www.iamaflowerchild.com/locations/peoria-az/
The Delicatessen
- Thanksgiving on a Bagel
- Orders must be placed by Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.
- thedelicatessen.com/thanksgivingathome
Alvadora Spa
- Royal Palms Resort and Spa
- 5200 E Camelback Road
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- https://royalpalmshotel.com/health-wellness/
Phoenix PD 7th Annual Operation Turkey Drive
- Desert Horizon Precinct
- 16030 North 56th Street
- Scottsdale, AZ 85009