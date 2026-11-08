Phoenix Symphony set to resume season as musicians seek long-term funding

The Brief The Phoenix Symphony is preparing to return to the stage after announcing the suspension of its season last month and leaving 66 musicians without pay for a week. Musicians are hosting a free benefit concert to help cover lost wages and performance costs as payments are set to resume Monday. Orchestra leadership noted that musicians expect to be paid through the end of the year, but funding efforts continue to finish the season through May.



The Phoenix Symphony is preparing to resume performances next week after the board announced it was suspending its season last month, but the musicians say the organization still faces significant financial challenges.

The backstory:

Sixty-six musicians went without pay for a week beginning Nov. 2.

Internal records from the Phoenix Symphony indicate the organization had more than $8 million in net assets at the end of 2022. Since that time, operating costs have continued to outpace revenues and the amounts raised through donations, draining cash reserves.

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Despite the board saying leaders managed to cut the deficit by 70% through increased fundraising, slashing costs, and boosting ticket sales, the donations did not meet expectations.

Season Resuming:

Payments are expected to resume on Nov. 9, and musicians are expected to be paid through the end of the year.

The Phoenix Symphony Board says the return comes less than three weeks after mounting financial pressures forced the organization to put its 2026-27 season on hold.

Benefit Concert:

A free benefit concert Sunday evening aims to help offset lost wages and cover expenses associated with bringing musicians back to the stage.

What they're saying:

Bridget Pasker, associate principal cello and orchestra committee co-chair, said the community has stepped up to support the musicians, but additional help will be needed to stabilize the organization and complete the season, which runs through May.

"We definitely need continued support from the community. There is still a very long road ahead, both financially but also just rebuilding trust between the musicians and particularly our board," Pasker said. "The thing I think we can rely on from all parties involved is that we want this organization to continue and to be able to continue to serve this community."

Pasker said the symphony remains committed to bringing world-class music to the Valley as it works with its board to secure the funding needed to finish the season.

What's next:

The free benefit concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Monroe Street Abbey in downtown Phoenix.