Shots fired during baseball game at Mesa's Skyline High School

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The Brief Gunfire erupted outside Skyline High School in Mesa on Thursday night while campus events were underway. A child is expected to be OK after being struck by flying shrapnel on the baseball field. The campus was briefly placed on lockdown. Anyone with information is asked to call police.



A terrifying situation unfolded Thursday night in Mesa after gunfire erupted outside a Mesa high school.

What we know:

According to Mesa police, shots were fired at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 while several evening events were underway on the campus of Skyline High School.

One child was struck by a fragment or debris that ricocheted onto the baseball field. Medical personnel evaluated the child at the scene, and the victim is expected to be OK.

Officers placed the campus on a brief lockdown. No arrests were made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

Map of Skyline High School: