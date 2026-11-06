Shots fired during baseball game at Mesa's Skyline High School
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MESA, Ariz. - A terrifying situation unfolded Thursday night in Mesa after gunfire erupted outside a Mesa high school.
What we know:
According to Mesa police, shots were fired at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 while several evening events were underway on the campus of Skyline High School.
One child was struck by a fragment or debris that ricocheted onto the baseball field. Medical personnel evaluated the child at the scene, and the victim is expected to be OK.
Officers placed the campus on a brief lockdown. No arrests were made.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.
Map of Skyline High School:
The Source: Information for this story was provided to FOX 10 by the Mesa Police Department.