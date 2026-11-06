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Shots fired during baseball game at Mesa's Skyline High School

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 6, 2026 6:47 AM MST
Published November 6, 2026 6:47 AM MST
article

Police say shots were fired outside Skyline High School on Nov. 6 in Mesa. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • Gunfire erupted outside Skyline High School in Mesa on Thursday night while campus events were underway.
    • A child is expected to be OK after being struck by flying shrapnel on the baseball field.
    • The campus was briefly placed on lockdown. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

MESA, Ariz. - A terrifying situation unfolded Thursday night in Mesa after gunfire erupted outside a Mesa high school.

What we know:

According to Mesa police, shots were fired at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 while several evening events were underway on the campus of Skyline High School.

One child was struck by a fragment or debris that ricocheted onto the baseball field. Medical personnel evaluated the child at the scene, and the victim is expected to be OK.

Officers placed the campus on a brief lockdown. No arrests were made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

Map of Skyline High School:

The Source: Information for this story was provided to FOX 10 by the Mesa Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMesaNews