Man killed in Halloween hit-and-run crash near Chandler intersection

The Brief Chandler police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed 27-year-old Cajuan Harris on Halloween night. Investigators said Harris was struck by at least one vehicle near Gilbert Road and Amanda Boulevard after leaving a party to go for a walk. One driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating, but witnesses reported others may have hit Harris and fled.



A man died after being hit by at least one car on Halloween night in Chandler, and police are now asking for the public's help with their investigation.

What we know:

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, Chandler police say 27-year-old Cajuan Harris was found lying in the road near the intersection of Gilbert Road and Amanda Boulevard.

Harris had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they learned Harris was at a Halloween party and told friends he was going out for a walk to get some air.

"A short time later, Harris was struck by at least one vehicle, before a passerby stopped, and attempted to prevent additional collisions by waving at oncoming traffic from the median," police said.

Witnesses told police Harris may have been hit by other drivers who didn't stay at the scene. However, one driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. That driver didn't show any signs of impairment, police said.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Mike Whipple at 480-782-4943.

Map of where the crash happened: