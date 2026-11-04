Shayna Feinman's family pleads for fresh leads after crushing false alarm in Mexico

The Brief False reports claiming missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman was found alive in Tijuana, Mexico, recently circulated online and led to mistaken identity by Mexican authorities. U.S. authorities used physical evidence to confirm the woman pictured was not Feinman, who disappeared in Yavapai County in March 2024. Feinman's family continues to search for answers as detectives continue an active investigation backed by a $20,000 reward.



A glimmer of hope turned to heartache in an emotional roller coaster for the family of missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman, after false reports spread rapidly online that she was found alive in Mexico.

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It has been about two and a half years since Shayna Feinman went missing, but a case of mistaken identity south of the border sent her family right back to day one.

"This was one of the most challenging moments in a very long time in this entire case of my sister's disappearance," Kara Feinman said.

The backstory:

Shayna Feinman was last seen walking to a friend's house in Yavapai County in March 2024. She never arrived. Late last month, photos began flooding social media and direct messages to her family, claiming Shayna Feinman was alive on the streets of Tijuana.

"It was, you know, 99% sure, oh my gosh, that’s her. Those are her mannerisms, that’s her body, that is her. And then another picture just one second later of the same person walking. It would be, no, that’s not her at all," Kara Feinman said.

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The situation escalated when Mexican authorities released an image and publicly identified the woman as Shayna Feinman.

"My family was never contacted prior to that release," Kara Feinman said.

Mistaken Identity:

Using physical evidence, U.S. authorities confirmed Tijuana officials were wrong: The woman in Mexico was not Shayna Feinman.

"You get your hopes up, and then you go through it all over again, the loss, the heartbreak, the everything, the letdown," Kara Feinman said.

Two and a half years later, it is a painful reminder that there is so much still unknown.

"I don't think that anybody can understand what it feels like when you don't know. It's not the same as losing somebody. It's not the same as having closure and putting somebody to rest," Kara Feinman said.

Holding on to Memories:

Shayna Feinman's sister, Kara Feinman, holds onto voicemail messages like one where Shayna sings happy birthday to her, and confesses she still reaches for her phone.

"There’s so many times I’ve called her phone, as silly as it sounds," Kara Feinman said.

Heartbreaking Reality:

Still, Kara Feinman says reality creeps back in.

"I still stand on the fact that I don't — that my sister's, she's not living and breathing on this plane. She's not," Kara Feinman said.

Charges Dropped:

Back in 2024, Shayna Feinman's boyfriend, 36-year-old Cavett Richards, and another man, 58-year-old William Dalcerro, were charged with second-degree murder despite no body being found. Those charges were dismissed in 2025.

But even without answers, Kara Feinman refuses to give up.

From left: Cavett Richards, Shayna Feinman and William DalCerro

What you can do:

"I’m determined, I’m not done fighting, and I’m not done searching," Kara Feinman said. "Anybody that might have seen something or heard something or anything could be the answer to figuring out where her remains are."

A $20,000 reward is still being offered for information about her whereabouts. If you have any information on Feinman's whereabouts, you're asked to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. You can also submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com.

What's next:

Detectives say the search for Shayna Feinman remains active and ongoing.