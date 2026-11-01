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Sedona flooding triggers evacuations and closes multiple Arizona highways

By  and 
Severe Weather
Published November 1, 2026 1:54 PM MST
Published November 1, 2026 1:54 PM MST

The Brief

    • Sedona officials issued mandatory "GO" evacuation orders for zones eight, nine, and 10 on Sunday due to severe rainfall and flash flooding along Oak Creek.
    • Rising waters forced the closure of multiple Arizona highways, with no estimated time of reopening, while Interstate 17 has reopened in both directions.
    • Sedona Fire crews summoned additional personnel to conduct an excessive number of rescue operations, while transportation crews used plows to clear rockfalls.

SEDONA, Ariz. - The city of Sedona is urging residents to evacuate due to significant rainfall causing flooding on Sunday.

Evacuations:

As of the morning of Nov. 1, Sedona has issued evacuations for zones 8, 9, and 10, and are set in "GO" status due to the elevated waters in Oak Creek. These include Trails End Rd., Trails End Ln., Purtymun Ln., Lomacasi Ln., Art Barn Rd., Art Barn Ln., Arroyo Roble Dr., Amara Ln., Little Ln., L’Auberge Ln., Blackhawk Ln., Newcastle Ln., Oak Creek Mobilodge., Copper Cliffs Dr., Copper Cliffs Ln., Sycamore Rd., the Villas at Poco Diablo Resort, Center for the New Age, Rancho Sedona RV park, houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln., and any other properties adjacent to Oak Creek.

"The state of Go means that the danger in your area is imminent and life is in danger, and you must evacuate," officials wrote. 

In a post shared on the city's Facebook, officials added: "Do not cross when there is running water on the road! Oak creek is rising fast - risk of sudden flooding! Please pay attention and stay away from the beds and drain cleansing. Do not cross when there is running water on the road!"

Sedona's evacuation map can be used to prepare for evacuation planning. 

Image 1 of 3

Credit: ADOT

Shelters:

A shelter for those who were evacuated has been set up at the Camp Verde Community Gym, located at 473 S. Main Street.

The Sedona Humanitarian Society is also available to help with the pets of those who evacuated, including food and supplies. If you need help, contact them at 928-282-4679.

Highway Closures:

The flooding has forced several highways in Arizona to close, including: 

  • State Route 89A between Sedona and Kachina Village (mileposts 375-397)
  • State Route 260 near Pinetop-Lakeside (milepost 350)
  • State Route 73 between Indian Pine and White River (mileposts 357-351)
  • State Route 238 between Maricopa and Gila Bend

All lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened in both directions, as of Sunday afternoon. 

Crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation are responding to rockfall incidents across the northern part of the state, using plow trucks to clear the roadways.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for central and northern parts of the state as rainfall is expected through the evening.

Rescue Operations:

Sedona Fire crews called in extra personnel for "an excessive amount of rescue operations" on Nov. 1, due to rising, rushing waters.

Big picture view:

Coconino County activated their Emergency Operations Center due to the widespread flooding, providing support for residents, businesses, property, and infrastructure within the county, as the region remains under a flood watch through 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A call center was activated for information about evacuations, sandbags and road closures at 928-679-8525. More information on evacuation zones and flood preparedness can be found on coconino.az.gov/ready. Additional weather updates can be found here

Sandbags are available at Pinewood Fire Department, located at 475 E. Pinewood Blvd. and Highlands Fire Department, at 3350 Old Munds Hwy. Self-fill sandbags are available in Thorpe Park, at the parking lot at the north end of N. Aztec St. between Frances Short Pond and the softball fields. Residents are asked to provide their own shovels. 

What Drivers Can Do:

"Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid traveling in these areas. Motorists that choose to travel should never drive into flooded roads or washes. Hazards can be submerged in water and a few inches of running water can sweep away a car," ADOT officials said. 

If you are in immediate danger, move to higher ground and call 911.

What's next:

As of Sunday afternoon, there is no estimated time for the highways to reopen. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from officials with the city of Sedona via Facebook; Sedona Fire crews via Facebook; and officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Severe WeatherSedonaNews