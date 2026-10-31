Casa Grande shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured after fight outside businesses

The Brief Casa Grande police officers responded to an altercation between three men near East Florence Boulevard on Friday. A 49-year-old man died from gunshot wounds at the scene, and a 41-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries. Detectives took a 40-year-old male suspect into custody at the scene, and the investigation remains active.



A 40-year-old man was arrested after a shooting that left one man dead and another injured following a three-man altercation on Friday evening.

What we know:

Casa Grande Police responded to a report of a fight involving three men in the area of the Liquor Factory, located along East Florence Boulevard, at around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Investigators said the altercation began in the business parking lot, continued inside, and then moved back out to the parking lot. The individuals then moved across the street near the Pinal County Federal Credit Union.

During the argument, a 49-year-old man was shot, and a 41-year-old man was injured. Despite first aid, the 49-year-old man died from his injuries, while the 41-year-old man was taken to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center for treatment.

Dig deeper:

A 40-year-old man, who detectives identified as the person who shot the 49-year-old, was taken into custody, and transported to the Casa Grande Police Department.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the 41-year-old man was injured, and if the suspect and victims were known to each other. The events leading up to the altercation, and the suspect's identity, were not released.

What's next:

This remains an active investigation.

Map of the area of the shooting.