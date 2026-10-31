Casa Grande shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured after fight outside businesses

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from SAT 2:41 PM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
4
Flood Warning
from SAT 3:52 PM MST until MON 7:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, San Carlos, East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Globe/Miami, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonto Basin, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, West Pinal County, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MDT until MON 5:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward

Casa Grande shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured after fight outside businesses

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 31, 2026 4:10 PM MST
Published October 31, 2026 4:10 PM MST

The Brief

    • Casa Grande police officers responded to an altercation between three men near East Florence Boulevard on Friday.
    • A 49-year-old man died from gunshot wounds at the scene, and a 41-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries.
    • Detectives took a 40-year-old male suspect into custody at the scene, and the investigation remains active.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A 40-year-old man was arrested after a shooting that left one man dead and another injured following a three-man altercation on Friday evening.

What we know:

Casa Grande Police responded to a report of a fight involving three men in the area of the Liquor Factory, located along East Florence Boulevard, at around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Investigators said the altercation began in the business parking lot, continued inside, and then moved back out to the parking lot. The individuals then moved across the street near the Pinal County Federal Credit Union.

During the argument, a 49-year-old man was shot, and a 41-year-old man was injured. Despite first aid, the 49-year-old man died from his injuries, while the 41-year-old man was taken to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center for treatment.

Dig deeper:

A 40-year-old man, who detectives identified as the person who shot the 49-year-old, was taken into custody, and transported to the Casa Grande Police Department.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the 41-year-old man was injured, and if the suspect and victims were known to each other. The events leading up to the altercation, and the suspect's identity, were not released.

What's next:

This remains an active investigation.

Map of the area of the shooting. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Casa Grande police officers; detectives with the Casa Grande Police Department; and Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.

Crime and Public SafetyCasa GrandeNews