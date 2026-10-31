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Double shooting near Phoenix house party leaves 2 injured

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 31, 2026 3:50 PM MST
Published October 31, 2026 3:50 PM MST

The Brief

    • Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. near 15th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Phoenix.
    • Multiple people were seen fleeing a nearby party, bullet strikes were found on a residence, and several individuals were detained.
    • Two injured men later arrived at hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries and a second with non-life-threatening wounds.

PHOENIX - A shooting near 15th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Phoenix left one man with life-threatening injuries and a second victim wounded early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to calls of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of 15th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

Officers arrived to see several people leaving a party in the area. After finding multiple bullet strikes at a home, several people were detained.

Around the same time, a man arrived at a nearby hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers later learned of a second victim related to the shooting who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding a potential arrest, and the events leading up to the shooting, were not made known. It is unclear if anyone of the detained have been released.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area of the shooting.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews