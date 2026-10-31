Costumed dogs join Arizona Animal Welfare League walk in Tempe

The Brief The Arizona Animal Welfare League held its annual Walk to Save Animals with a Halloween theme at Tempe Beach Park. Participants and pets took part in 2K and 5K walks alongside vendors, trick-or-treating, and costume contests despite rainy weather. The event serves as the shelter's largest annual fundraiser, supporting rescue programs, community veterinary clinics, and adoptable pets.



Rain or shine, some four-legged friends were ready to show off their Halloween costumes on Halloween Day. The Arizona Animal Welfare League hosted its annual Walk to Save Animals, with a spooky twist.

Spooky Walk:

From spooky costumes to wagging tails, Halloween went to the dogs Saturday morning!

"We're leaning into the community theme, so we have trick-or-treating, we have pets in costumes, our shirts are Halloween themed..." said Kimberly Root with the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

While the rain forced organizers to make some adjustments, it didn’t stop the Halloween fun. Families and their furry friends came together for a 2K or 5K walk, along with vendors, activities, and plenty of costumes.

"I like dressing up—I think it's fun. It's Halloween, so I think it's fun. I am kind of dressed up like my dog," said event participant Cera Gariepy.

Why you should care:

But behind all the fun is an important cause. This is the shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year, helping support animals in need across Arizona.

"Donations that come through help support our life-saving programs, they help support animals like Kiyoko here and all our community programs like our community vet clinic," Root said.

Finding a Fur-ever Home:

And Kiyoko is just one of the animals hoping to find a forever home. She’s available for adoption, with the shelter saying she could be a good fit for a family with elementary-aged kids or older.

Dig deeper:

It's a Halloween celebration that’s about more than just treats—it’s about giving animals a second chance.

"It's really fun to see a bunch of animal supporters come together and really celebrate and see all of our alumni that come to this event..." Root said.