Deadly Phoenix shooting under investigation: PD

The Brief Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred late on Oct. 29. Officers responded to 11th Street and Hatcher Road, finding 38-year-old Arthur Brown Jr. with at least one gunshot wound before he died at a hospital. Investigators have not determined what led up to the gunfire and are asking anyone with information to contact Silent Witness.



Phoenix Police say they are looking for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened late on Oct. 29.

What we know:

In a statement released on Oct. 30, police say officers were called to a neighborhood near 11th Street and Hatcher Road at around 9:10 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who police identified as 38-year-old Arthur Brown Jr., was declared dead at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Investigators say people with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to leave an anonymous tip. Spanish speakers, meanwhile, can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) to leave an anonymous tip.

Area where the shooting happened