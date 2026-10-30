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Deadly Phoenix shooting under investigation: PD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 30, 2026 4:00 PM MST
Published October 30, 2026 4:00 PM MST

The Brief

    • Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred late on Oct. 29.
    • Officers responded to 11th Street and Hatcher Road, finding 38-year-old Arthur Brown Jr. with at least one gunshot wound before he died at a hospital.
    • Investigators have not determined what led up to the gunfire and are asking anyone with information to contact Silent Witness.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are looking for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened late on Oct. 29.

What we know:

In a statement released on Oct. 30, police say officers were called to a neighborhood near 11th Street and Hatcher Road at around 9:10 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who police identified as 38-year-old Arthur Brown Jr., was declared dead at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Investigators say people with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to leave an anonymous tip. Spanish speakers, meanwhile, can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) to leave an anonymous tip.

Area where the shooting happened

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from an official statement released on Oct. 30 by the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNorth MountainNews