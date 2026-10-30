Deadly Phoenix shooting under investigation: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are looking for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened late on Oct. 29.
What we know:
In a statement released on Oct. 30, police say officers were called to a neighborhood near 11th Street and Hatcher Road at around 9:10 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim, who police identified as 38-year-old Arthur Brown Jr., was declared dead at the hospital.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Investigators say people with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to leave an anonymous tip. Spanish speakers, meanwhile, can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) to leave an anonymous tip.
Area where the shooting happened
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from an official statement released on Oct. 30 by the Phoenix Police Department.