Arizona weather forecast: Flood watch issued as back-to-back storms target the state

The Brief A final dry day is forecast Thursday before two rounds of wet weather bring rain, thunderstorms, and flash flood threats to Arizona. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Friday covering Maricopa, Pinal, Yavapai, and Gila counties. Wet weather returns Saturday night into Sunday with heavier soaking rain, flash flooding risks, and cooler temperatures in the 70s.



A final dry day is expected before two rounds of wet weather pass through the state.

What to Expect:

Thursday brings a forecast high of 84 degrees with increasing clouds throughout the day. It will be dry Thursday and only a few showers are expected, mostly along eastern Arizona, Thursday evening. Overnight into early Friday morning, a round of thunderstorms will be possible around Phoenix and central Arizona. A more widely scattered round of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms will develop by late Friday morning and continue through the afternoon and early evening.

By Friday night, storms will start to break up and weaken. As these storms develop, they will bring the risk of flash flooding. A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the state. In Yavapai and Gila counties, the watch lasts from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. In parts of Maricopa County, including Phoenix, and portions of Pinal County, the watch lasts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to flooding, there is a risk for severe storms to develop and produce damaging winds or large hail. The severe weather threat does not look as intense as last week, but could still produce some damaging storms.

The forecast high temperature slips to 75 degrees on Friday. Due to clouds and moisture, temperatures will remain notably lower through the weekend.

Dig deeper:

Halloween on Saturday is looking fairly dry. While a few isolated showers are possible during the morning around the state, it will otherwise remain mostly cloudy with a forecast high of 78 degrees in Phoenix. Early trick-or-treaters have the best chance of getting out during dry conditions. There will still be a chance for a few spotty and light showers between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Phoenix, but past 8 p.m. it looks far more likely that a steady and soaking rain will move in.

That steady rain will continue and turn heavier through the night and into Sunday. Yet again, there will be a risk of flooding on Sunday as the steady to heavy rain impacts much of the state.

Regarding how much rain could fall, for now it appears rain totals between 0.50 inches and 1 inch are possible on Friday in Phoenix, and an additional 0.75 inches to 1.5 inches could fall on Sunday. In the High Country, rain totals could range from 2 to 4 inches or more between Friday and Sunday's rounds of wet weather.

Looking Further Ahead:

The temperature drops to only 72 degrees on Sunday afternoon. It will rebound into the mid to upper 70s next week, as a handful of drier days are expected between Monday afternoon and Thursday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

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