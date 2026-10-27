Glendale mother survives brutal attack by fiancé weeks before wedding
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale mother of two is sharing her story of survival as she recovers after she says her fiancé stabbed her with a pair of scissors just a month before they were supposed to get married.
Emily's Story:
Emily Byles says she moved into a Glendale neighborhood last month. About a week later, she says her fiancé, who she does not want to name, unexpectedly stabbed her in her neck and face.
"He wasn't trying to just hurt me. He was trying to end my life," Byles said.
It is an attack Byles says she never saw coming. She says the man she was planning to marry attacked her with a pair of scissors, leaving her with cuts on her neck and face.
"Completely mortified that someone that says he loves me and would protect me would just literally try to murder me," Byles said.
An "Out-of-Body" Experience:
Byles says her fiancé hit her in the head about 30 times. In the chaos, she said she did not realize she was stabbed.
"I felt like maybe I like, died because it was like an out-of-body experience of going past earth and past heaven," Byles said.
Daughter Steps In:
Byles says her fiancé said he was also going to attack her two daughters, but her oldest daughter called 911 before that happened.
"She's very, very brave, and I couldn't imagine what she's going through," Byles said.
Emily Byles
Big picture view:
Her story is a terrifying reminder of how quickly domestic violence can escalate.
"It doesn’t have to be physical. It could be, say, for instance, they're in public, and they're yelled at," said Lisa Bell.
Bell is the chief development officer at A New Leaf, an organization that connects domestic violence survivors with resources like housing, clothing, and finding a job. She says abuse rarely starts with physical violence.
"They demand to know where you are. They want to look at your phone. They want to look at your phone and see who you're texting or see who you're on the phone call with," Bell said.
What's next:
As for Byles, she is now packing up her new home, searching for a fresh start, and keeping faith in the justice system.
"He's going to get what he deserves. I'm sure," Byles said.
The suspect is in jail on multiple felony charges.
What you can do:
A GoFundMe was created to help Emily and her two children find a new home and the necessary items to live comfortably.
Domestic violence resources
If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.
Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.
- Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services
- City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources
- National Domestic Violence Hotline
24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Emily Byles, a domestic violence survivor; Lisa Bell, chief development officer at A New Leaf; and Andrew Christiansen, a reporter with FOX 10.