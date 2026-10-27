Car crashes into Surprise pond, driver rescued by police

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A passenger exited safely and two officers removed the driver from a car submerged in a Surprise, Arizona pond on Tuesday night, Oct. 27.

The Brief A driver was reportedly swerving on Tuesday night before crashing into a Surprise pond near 163rd Avenue and Asante Boulevard. Two Surprise Police officers entered the water and safely removed the driver from the vehicle after a passenger was able to exit immediately. No injuries were reported, impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, and an investigation remains ongoing.



A driver was reportedly swerving before ending up in a Surprise pond on Tuesday night.

What we know:

The Oct. 27 crash happened near 163rd Avenue and Asante Boulevard.

"The passenger was able to exit the vehicle immediately; however, the driver remained inside. Two Surprise Police officers entered the water and safely removed the driver from the vehicle," Surprise Police spokesperson Chris Thomas said. "No injuries have been reported."

Thomas said there's no indication anyone else was inside the car.

Impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash, Thomas says.

What we don't know:

No names have been released.

What's next:

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Map of the area where the crash happened