Car crashes into Surprise pond, driver rescued by police
A passenger exited safely and two officers removed the driver from a car submerged in a Surprise, Arizona pond on Tuesday night, Oct. 27.
SURPRISE, Ariz. - A driver was reportedly swerving before ending up in a Surprise pond on Tuesday night.
What we know:
The Oct. 27 crash happened near 163rd Avenue and Asante Boulevard.
"The passenger was able to exit the vehicle immediately; however, the driver remained inside. Two Surprise Police officers entered the water and safely removed the driver from the vehicle," Surprise Police spokesperson Chris Thomas said. "No injuries have been reported."
Thomas said there's no indication anyone else was inside the car.
Impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash, Thomas says.
What we don't know:
No names have been released.
What's next:
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Map of the area where the crash happened
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Chris Thomas, spokesperson with the Surprise Police Department.