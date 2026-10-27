Arizona weather forecast: Tropical moisture to bring storm and flood threat for Halloween

The Brief Warm and dry conditions continue through Thursday across Arizona before a shift brings storm chances for Halloween weekend. Friday brings showers, thunderstorms, and localized flooding potential driven partly by leftover tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Vance. A second storm system Sunday will bring widespread rain and elevated flood risks alongside cooler highs in the 70s.



A few comfortable days remain in the forecast before big changes arrive in time for the Halloween weekend.

What to Expect This Week:

The forecast high caps at 86 degrees on Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix. It will be sunny and dry around the state. By Wednesday, while the temperature remains in the mid to upper 80s, some high clouds will begin to spill overhead across Arizona. No rain is forecast, and dry conditions will prevail through Thursday.

The forecast high temperature reaches the mid-80s again on Thursday, before dropping into the mid to upper 70s Friday.

Halloween Weekend Weather:

The consistent and calm forecast turns more active beginning Friday. A disturbance will pass the area as a larger trough takes shape along the West Coast. The trough will help guide moisture from the south, including some leftover tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Vance, toward Arizona. This complex setup will help to trigger showers and a few thunderstorms during the day on Friday. The severe threat will not be as high and intense as last week. However, some pockets of steadier rain could lead to flooding issues around the state, particularly in central and south and eastern Arizona.

There will be a lull between the first round of storms on Friday and a second on Sunday. Saturday morning a few scattered showers may continue, but the state should turn drier. There will be lingering shower chances, particularly over areas of higher elevation, during the afternoon and early evening of Halloween. By later on Halloween night, the next round of wet weather begins to shift into the state.

Sunday's setup includes an approaching trough and low-pressure center from the north at the same time, another stronger disturbance approaches from the southwest. This system will help trigger a new round of steady and widespread rainstorms. Again, a few thunderstorms will be possible, but the greater concern will likely come from a heightened flooding risk.

The temperature responds to the changing pattern. The forecast high slips to 76 on Friday, 77 on Saturday for Halloween afternoon, and 72 by Sunday with the additional clouds and moisture.

Looking Further Ahead:

The mid-to upper 70s will continue into next week, even as the state starts to dry out.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

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