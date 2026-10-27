Man shot, killed by officers following Mesa traffic stop

The Brief A man was shot and killed by officers in Mesa on Oct. 27. Police say the man fled from a traffic stop before being shot just before 2 a.m. near Country Club Drive and 6th Street. The man wasn't identified. No officers were hurt.



A man was shot and killed by police following a traffic stop in Mesa early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Mesa police say the incident began when officers on Oct. 27 pulled over a car near University Drive and Extension Road just before 1:45 a.m.

During the traffic stop, police say the car drove off, but was found near Country Club Drive and 6th Street. The driver was seen running from the area. Officers chased the man and shot him, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers weren't hurt. Police say a gun was found near the man.

A man was shot and killed by officers in Mesa on Oct. 27. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The man wasn't identified and no other details on what led to the shooting were released by police.

What they're saying:

Police say they are now searching for other passengers who were in the car.

"There were other occupants in the vehicle, and that is part of the Mesa Police Department's initial investigation and ongoing investigation," Detective Robert Katz said. "I can tell you this appears to be an isolated incident and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the community."

Mesa Police Detective Robert Katz (KSAZ-TV)

What's next:

The shooting is being investigated by the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team, with Gilbert police serving as the primary investigating agency.

Map of where the shooting happened: