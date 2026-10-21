Phoenix vice principal, son accused in 'disturbing' years-long child sexual abuse case

The Brief Glendale police arrested 32-year-old Vicente Ramirez and his mother, 73-year-old Dr. Ramona Ramirez, following allegations of years of child sexual abuse involving two teenage sisters. Police say Vicente Ramirez abused both victims since age 9 and videotaped the abuse, while Dr. Ramirez was told about the crimes but failed to report them to law enforcement. Dr. Ramirez, an assistant principal at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, was placed on administrative leave.



A Glendale man and his 73-year-old mother, a Phoenix middle school assistant principal, have been arrested in what authorities describe as a "disturbing" case involving the long-term sexual abuse of two teenage girls.

What we know:

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Vicente San Diego Ramirez on multiple felony offenses, including sexual conduct with a minor and child exploitation, while his mother, Dr. Ramona Ramirez, faces charges of child endangerment and failure to report abuse after police discovered the victims had allegedly told her about the abuse before coming forward to law enforcement.

Years of abuse reported

Timeline:

The investigation began on Oct. 14 when a 16-year-old girl approached a Glendale Police school resource officer to report allegations against her adopted brother, Vicente Ramirez. The teen disclosed that the abuse had been going on for years, beginning when she and her 15-year-old sister were about 9 years old. Detectives also uncovered evidence of video recordings showing sexual acts involving Ramirez and the two juveniles.

Glendale Police Special Victims Unit detectives and the Arizona Department of Child Safety quickly took over the case. Both victims underwent forensic interviews at the Glendale Family Advocacy Center, where they disclosed more details about the alleged abuse. That's when DCS took temporary custody of both teenagers to ensure their safety.

Vicente San Diego Ramirez, 32, left, and Dr. Ramona Ramirez, 73, right, in booking photos. (Glendale Police Department/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators put Ramirez under surveillance and executed search warrants at two homes tied to his name, seizing potential evidence. He was found at one of the properties and taken into custody. Ramirez was booked into the Glendale City Jail on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, indecent exposure, exploitation of a minor and molestation. A judge has set his bond at $250,000 cash.

Assistant principal arrested

Dig deeper:

Detectives also learned the victims had previously reported the abuse to Dr. Ramona Ramirez, who did not notify authorities. Officers tracking a residence associated with the case saw Dr. Ramirez drive away in a vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and took her into custody. She was booked into Maricopa County jail.

Dr. Ramirez serves as the assistant principal at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix.

What they're saying:

Isaac School District #5 Superintendent Dr. Lily Mesa-Lema informed families in an Oct. 19 letter that Dr. Ramirez had been placed on administrative leave following her arrest.

"It is our understanding that this arrest is entirely unrelated to her work with Isaac Middle School students or her duties within our school district," Mesa-Lema wrote to parents. " … the district will follow up with appropriate next steps as additional information becomes available. The safety, security and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. Thank you for your continued trust and partnership."

Map of Isaac Middle School in Phoenix:

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released Dr. Ramirez's bond conditions or scheduled court dates for either defendant.