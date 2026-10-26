Scottsdale mobile barber murder-for-hire plot leads to life sentences

The Brief Two men have been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for a 2022 murder-for-hire plot targeting a mobile barber in Scottsdale. Investigators tracked the victim's stolen cellphone across three states using license plate readers, locating the murder weapon in Nevada. Authorities believe the victim's cellphone was the target of the hit, though the underlying motive remains unclear.



Two people have been convicted in a murder-for-hire plot targeting a Scottsdale mobile barber.

What we know:

New details reveal what happened and how investigators cracked the case across state lines. Ilya Shimonov was shot nine times outside a Scottsdale hotel in 2022. Investigators say the shooting was over a cellphone, but the motive to this day remains unclear.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Jan. 3, 2022. Shimonov, also known as "Mike the Barber," was working near 3rd Avenue and Brown Avenue, cutting hair.

"He bought a small used school bus, converted it into a barbershop. If you needed a haircut, the barbershop came to you."

Around 8 p.m., three witnesses took a photo of a man waiting at the bus doors. Moments later, gunshots rang out.

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Multi-State Run:

The shooter fled with Shimonov’s cellphone. Police tracked that phone across three states, from Scottsdale to Las Vegas, and on to Los Angeles.

"That white vehicle passed the license plate reader. It was captured on the photograph of the license plate reader at the same time Ily's phone passed the license plate reader. The white vehicle, a Mercedes, was registered to Robert Celifie."

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Police say Chaze Cable drove the Mercedes to Arizona to carry out the hit. Days later, detectives detained the car's owner, Robert Celifie, in Henderson, Nevada. Inside his girlfriend’s home, they found the murder weapon.

Encrypted Messages:

Police also recovered Signal messages between Celifie and Cable. The messages sent on Dec. 31, 2021, were read out loud at a press conference on Oct. 26, 2026.

Celifie to Cable: "The guy they need to pay a vist they want his phones."

Cable: "Send a picture. A picture of the mobile shop"

Celifie : "He going to get location"

Several days later, on Jan. 3, 2022, Cable asks Celifie where he wants to act done at, and Celifie responds with the address of the bus, near Brown Avenue and 3rd Avenue in Scottsdale.

Celifie then responds, asking Cable to grab the phone and "do your thing after he done with that cut." He sends two follow-up messages telling Cable tomelet him at "Orleans hotel" after he's finished with the job.

Victim's Mom Speaks:

Shimonov's mother spoke, grateful to finally have justice.

"When this horrible event happened, my world collapsed. I don't think it will ever be the same," she said. "From the bottom of my heart, wanted to thank everyone."

The Conviction:

Cable was convicted in 2025 for premeditated first-degree murder, conspiracy, and burglary. Celifie was found guilty of the same charges in August of this year. Both were given life in prison.

What we don't know:

Investigators believe the phone was the target. They say there is no evidence Shimonov and Celifie knew each other, but investigators say they had similar acquaintances in Arizona.