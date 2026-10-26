Seen on TV: October 26
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Monday, October 26, 2026
Rosewood + Bad Honey
- 366 N. Gilbert Rd.
- Gilbert, AZ 85234
- www.rosewoodaz.com
- www.badhoneyaz.com
Main Event Gilbert
- 1735 S. Santan Village Pkwy.
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- http://www.mainevent.com/locations/arizona/gilbert
Arizona Photo Alliance
- Mesa Cemetery
- 1212 N. Center St.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- azphotoalliance.org