Seen on TV: October 26

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Monday, October 26, 2026

Rosewood + Bad Honey

366 N. Gilbert Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85234

www.rosewoodaz.com

www.badhoneyaz.com

Main Event Gilbert

1735 S. Santan Village Pkwy.

Gilbert, AZ 85295

http://www.mainevent.com/locations/arizona/gilbert

Arizona Photo Alliance

Mesa Cemetery

1212 N. Center St.

Mesa, AZ 85201

azphotoalliance.org

Live-streamed video