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Seen on TV: October 26

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published October 26, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published October 26, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

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Monday, October 26, 2026

Rosewood + Bad Honey

Main Event Gilbert

Arizona Photo Alliance

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews