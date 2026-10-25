Latest on Phoenix Symphony halting its season; Peoria train fatally strikes driver | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest on the Phoenix Symphony suspension, to a Tempe DUI crash, and a fatal Peoria train collision, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, October 25, 2026.
1. More on Phoenix Symphony's suspended season
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Musicians are speaking out as the Phoenix Symphony suspends performances to address a severe operating deficit.
2. Iranian threats put American personnel on high alert
3. Tempe home damaged after reckless driver crashes pickup truck
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Gilbert police arrested a 21-year-old after a reckless driving incident ended in a crash into a Tempe home near Guadalupe and Rural roads, leaving a resident injured.
4. EF1 tornado hits Heber-Overgaard with 110 mph wind
5. Driver killed in Peoria train collision
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A driver is dead after a train hit a vehicle in Peoria. Police believe the motorist intentionally drove onto the tracks near Grand Avenue and Cotton Crossing.