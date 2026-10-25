Latest on Phoenix Symphony halting its season; Peoria train fatally strikes driver | Nightly Roundup

From the latest on the Phoenix Symphony suspension, to a Tempe DUI crash, and a fatal Peoria train collision, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, October 25, 2026.

1. More on Phoenix Symphony's suspended season

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2. Iranian threats put American personnel on high alert

3. Tempe home damaged after reckless driver crashes pickup truck

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4. EF1 tornado hits Heber-Overgaard with 110 mph wind

5. Driver killed in Peoria train collision