Woman caught on camera swiping Halloween yard decorations in Surprise

article

The Brief Surveillance video captured a woman stepping out of the passenger side of a mint Jeep to steal staked decorations and a family's skeleton dog in the Legacy Parc North neighborhood. Homeowner Sydney Ostrander filed a police report and stated she is willing to prosecute after discovering other nearby homes were targeted. Surprise residents have turned over security footage and a possible license plate number to police in hopes of identifying the driver and passenger.



A West Valley family is turning to the community for help after a brazen holiday Grinch driving a mint-colored Jeep was allegedly caught on surveillance footage stealing Halloween decorations from front yards in Surprise.

What we know:

The alleged string of lawn larceny began around 4 a.m. on Oct. 21 in the Legacy Parc North community, near Reems and Greenway roads, sparking neighborhood frustration and a Surprise police investigation as similar reports surfaced across Surprise and El Mirage.

According to a police report filed with the Surprise Police Department, Sydney Ostrander discovered several festive pieces missing from outside her home on Port Royale Lane. Security footage shows a light-colored Jeep slowly cruising down the street before backing up between two driveways. A woman steps out of the passenger side, walks onto a neighbor’s lawn to take a skeleton decoration, and then moves directly onto Ostrander’s property.

Watch the video:

Ostrander says her mom called for help around 5:40 a.m. after a tree crushed her van, assuming the night's severe weather had swept away the decorations – until she checked the security cameras.

A fallen tree crushes a van belonging to Sydney Ostrander’s mother during overnight severe weather in Surprise. The family initially assumed the storm blew away their missing Halloween lawn decorations until checking home surveillance footage.

Grave robbery:

The suspected thief pulled staked items straight out of the ground, making off with two tombstones, a skeleton head and a skeleton dog nicknamed "Ellie" by Ostrander’s young daughters, according to the police report, before climbing back into the Jeep and driving away with an apparent getaway driver.

What they're saying:

"Although it may seem like just a Halloween decoration, Ellie was part of a family display that our children loved," Ostrander told FOX 10. "It’s disappointing that we can’t even decorate our homes for Halloween without worrying about someone stealing from us."

"Princess," a skeleton dog decoration identical to "Ellie," which was stolen from a Surprise family's front yard early Monday morning.

The stolen decorations were only valued at about $100, but Ostrander told investigators that she is "willing to prosecute."

Map of the neighborhood:

After Ostrander shared the footage online, residents in Surprise and neighboring El Mirage reached out with matching surveillance clips showing the same vehicle targeting other yard displays.

What we don't know:

Surprise police have not announced any arrests or confirmed whether investigators have located the vehicle, and no official suspect descriptions have been released.