Arizona weather forecast: Warm week ahead before rain, storms return on Friday

The Brief Arizona will experience warm and dry weather with Phoenix highs reaching the mid to upper 80s through Thursday. A storm system moving from the West Coast brings widespread rain, thunderstorms, and a risk of flooding on Friday. Rain chances continue through the weekend as Phoenix temperatures drop into the 70s.



A few warm and dry days are expected around Arizona before the next round of changes arrives in the forecast.

What to Expect This Week:

The forecast high reaches 85 degrees in Phoenix on Monday afternoon under dry and sunny conditions. In fact, dry and sunny conditions will last through Tuesday and into Wednesday as well. High temperatures will not change much over the next several days, remaining in the mid to upper 80s for Phoenix through Thursday.

Beginning Thursday, an increase in cloud coverage will develop, and by Thursday night, moisture starts to increase across the state.

A round of rain and thunderstorms is forecast Friday for most of Arizona. The storms may bring heavy rain and an increased risk for flooding, particularly over area rivers, creeks, and streams that have already swelled with rain from last week.

Rain on Halloween?:

The first round of storms is forecast for Friday thanks to increasing moisture along the leading edge of an approaching trough from the West Coast. Scattered showers may continue on Saturday, although less widespread coverage is expected and there may be some drier spells throughout the afternoon and early evening. Then, rain chances quickly increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as an area of low pressure passes along the northern edge of the state. Rain and storms are forecast on Sunday into Sunday evening. Yet again, this may increase the risk of flooding throughout the state, especially at the higher elevations.

This increase in moisture will also bring a drop in temperatures. The forecast high temperature in Phoenix drops to the upper 70s on Friday, and the mid to low 70s by Sunday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

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