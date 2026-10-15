2026 Election: Arizona Prop 318 explained: Voters to decide on transgender school sports ban

The Brief Arizona voters will decide on Proposition 318 in the upcoming November election, a ballot measure regulating participation in school sports and access to private athletic spaces based on biological sex recorded at birth. A "no" vote maintains current state law, which prohibits male students from joining female teams, but does not define biological sex or restrict access to restrooms, locker rooms, or showers. Supporters argue the measure preserves safety and fair competition for female athletes, while opponents contend it is discriminatory and could lead to harassment and invasive verification.



In the upcoming November election, Arizona voters will decide on a ballot measure that deals with school sports, with some criticizing the measure as "discriminatory" and "vindictive" while supporters say it will ensure fairness and safety.

Here is what to know about Proposition 318.

What will Proposition 318 do?

Per an analysis of the measure by Arizona's legislative council, this measure, which is also known as the "Protect Girls' Sports in Arizona Act," would amend an existing Arizona law known as Section 15-120.02 of the Arizona Revised Statutes to ban males from playing in female interscholastic and intramural sports, "based on the biological sex of the participating athletes as recorded at birth on the athletes' original birth certificates," with an exception made for "co-ed" or "mixed" sports.

The measure would also ban public schools, private schools, higher education institutions and athletic associations that "provide and maintain private spaces, including restrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms, that are integral to athletic engagement" from allowing anyone to use a private space that is "not designated for that individual's biological sex as recorded at birth on the individual's original birth certificate."

Additionally, the measure would expand who can sue or be sued for alleged violations to include any athlete, defined as "an individual, including a student, who participates in any interscholastic or intramural athletic team or sport," who is "deprived of an athletic opportunity or suffers any direct or indirect harm as a result of a school or an athletic association" violating the law. It also covers any athlete who is "subject to retaliation or another adverse action by a school or an athletic association as a result of reporting a violation of this section to an employee or representative of the school or the athletic association, or to any state or federal agency with oversight of schools in this state."

If approved by voters, the measure will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

What would a "no" vote mean for the measure?

Per the publicity pamphlet for this year's election, a no vote would mean the existing law will remain in force.

Dig deeper:

Under current state law, an interscholastic or intramural athletic team or sport "that is sponsored by a public school or a private school whose students or teams compete against a public school" must be designated as either "males/men/boys," "females/women/girls," or "coed/mixed." Athletic teams or sports designated as "females/women/girls" cannot be open to "students of the male sex."

Under the current statute, students "deprived of an athletic opportunity or suffers any direct or indirect harm as a result of a school" violating the existing law are allowed to sue, as are students "subject to retaliation or another adverse action by a school or an athletic association or organization" as a result of reporting a violation of the existing law. The current law does not contain a definition of who is a man or a woman.

What are people saying about Prop 318?

Supporters

A Tucson attorney who supports the measure wrote that the amendment "restores clarity, fairness, and safety in Arizona's interscholastic and intramural programs."

"Girls deserve the opportunity to train, compete, and excel on a level playing field. When biological males compete in female divisions, the physical advantages of male physiology—greater muscle mass, bone density, and speed—can displace female athletes from podiums, scholarships, and roster spots," wrote Thomas J. Bouman.

George Khalaf of Scottsdale accused "radical transgender activists" of "repeatedly trying to undermine opportunities for girls and women by allowing biological males who identify as female to play against them."

"We’ve seen the tragic results play out in headlines across the country and here in our own state. Top performing female athletes have been badly injured and lost out on trophies, titles, and scholarship opportunities because they were forced to compete against biological males. In Arizona, we have the chance to say, 'enough!'" Khalaf wrote.

Khalaf is running for one of the two state house seats in the state's 3rd Legislative District. In his argument for the measure, Khalaf did not mention specific instances that support his accusations.

Opponents

Some opponents say the measure is discriminatory.

"There can be reasonable rule for fairness in sports without banning every transgender girl," said Gaelle Esposito of Phoenix. "Like other considerations in sports, reasonable policies for transgender student athletes should rely on individual assessments rather than blanket bans. In fact, language that would do that was introduced by [State] Senator [Analise] Ortiz and rejected by Republican politicians who want to score political points off trans people."

Others express concern that additional consequences could arise if the ballot measure is approved and implemented.

"These changes can increase harassment and intimidation of girls and gender-nonconforming students—especially those who don’t fit rigid expectations of what a ‘girl’ should look like," wrote Gayle Shanks and Bob Sommer, in a joint argument. "That means some girls could face humiliation, verbal abuse, or physical attacks as others try to ‘police’ their appearance. The measure also risks creating an environment where invasive ‘verification’ becomes a tool to shame and target students."

When is Election Day?

Election Day is on Nov. 3 this year.

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