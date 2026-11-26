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The Brief Two sisters from Casa Grande and Maricopa were among five people killed Sunday when a passenger bus overturned on a highway in Chihuahua, Mexico. Emergency crews responded with 22 ambulances to treat 35 injured passengers, with eight victims still hospitalized as of Wednesday. Mexican prosecutors charged the 51-year-old bus driver with negligent homicide and negligent injuries ahead of a Nov. 30 court hearing.



Two sisters from Pinal County are among the five people killed after a passenger bus overturned on a highway in northern Mexico over the weekend, according to family members and Mexican authorities.

Relative Ana Aguilar identified the two Arizona victims as 57-year-old Rosalia Joiner of Casa Grande and 72-year-old Margarita Rios of Maricopa. Mexican prosecutors confirmed the women — listed in civil registries under their birth names, Rosalía Fernández Luna and Margarita Fernández Luna — died in the crash Sunday evening along the Chihuahua–Ciudad Juárez highway, and the bus driver now faces negligent homicide charges.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crime scene tape surrounds the overturned passenger bus at Kilometer 164 of the Chihuahua–Ciudad Juárez highway following Sunday's fatal crash. (Photo courtesy of the Chihuahua State Investigation Agency)

What we know:

The crash occurred at roughly 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Kilometer 164 of the Pan-American Highway in the Ahumada–Juárez section, according to the Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office and the state Ministry of Health. Three men from Zacatecas and Durango also died in the rollover, while 35 others suffered injuries ranging from fractures and dislocations to head, chest and abdominal trauma, including one arm amputation.

Chihuahua's Medical Emergency Regulatory Center deployed 22 ambulances and three rescue units to the scene, working alongside firefighters, the Mexican Red Cross, the State Emergency Medical Service and White Angels rescue personnel. Crews triaged victims at the highway site and transported the injured to hospitals in Chihuahua, Ciudad Juárez and Villa Ahumada, with seven patients initially listed as immediate priority. Prosecutors noted eight people remained hospitalized as of Wednesday and had filed formal complaints.

Sergio SM, 51, is charged with negligent homicide and negligent injuries in connection with the fatal bus rollover along the Chihuahua–Ciudad Juárez highway. (Photo courtesy of the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office / Fiscalía de Distrito Zona Norte)

What's next:

Authorities detained the 51-year-old bus driver, identified by prosecutors only as Sergio SM, after he was treated and discharged for injuries sustained in the crash. During an initial hearing Wednesday, prosecutors charged him with negligent homicide and negligent injuries.

Although prosecutors requested preventive detention, a judge ordered the driver to sign in weekly with the court and present a certified insurance policy while awaiting further proceedings. Defense attorneys requested an extension, and a follow-up hearing to determine whether the case will formally move forward is scheduled for Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, loved ones in Arizona are left mourning the two sisters from afar. "Our family is grieving this heartbreaking loss," Aguilar said. "We want the public to know their names, remember their lives, and understand the impact this accident has had on our family."

Emergency crews respond after a passenger bus overturned Sunday evening along the Chihuahua–Ciudad Juárez highway in northern Mexico, leaving five dead and 35 injured. (hoto courtesy of the Chihuahua State Government)

Map of the area where the rollover crash occurred:

What we don't know:

Mexican authorities have not yet released what caused the driver to lose control.