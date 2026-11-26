From grocery stores open on Thanksgiving, to new details on CIA and FAA outages, and a Guadalupe shooting arrest, here are your top stories for November 26, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Some grocery stores are open today if you need last-minute Thanksgiving items

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2. CIA cyberattack and FAA travel outages hit ahead of Thanksgiving

3. Man arrested months after deadly Guadalupe shooting

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4. Migrant wrongly deported under Trump decides to self-deport anyway

5. A 'mind-boggling’ loss