From grocery stores open on Thanksgiving, to new details on CIA and FAA outages, and a Guadalupe shooting arrest, here are your top stories for November 26, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Some grocery stores are open today if you need last-minute Thanksgiving items
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From Kroger to Whole Foods, here are the grocery stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2026.
2. CIA cyberattack and FAA travel outages hit ahead of Thanksgiving
3. Man arrested months after deadly Guadalupe shooting
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Months after a shooting in Guadalupe left a man dead and another man hurt, a suspect has been arrested.
4. Migrant wrongly deported under Trump decides to self-deport anyway
5. A 'mind-boggling’ loss
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There will be an empty seat at one family's Thanksgiving table this year following a deadly suspected DUI crash in Tampa that killed a bride-to-be on Friday.