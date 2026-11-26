The Brief Arizona is experiencing warmer-than-average Thanksgiving weather with daytime highs reaching close to 80 degrees in Phoenix under mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures ranged from the teens in Window Rock and 20 degrees at the Grand Canyon to the low 50s in Glendale and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Clear skies and the upper 70s will continue through the weekend in the Valley before cooler temperatures and a chance of rain arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday.



Happy Thanksgiving!

What to Expect Today:

Phoenix will top out close to 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies, and those conditions will stay throughout the rest of the day today, into tonight and into tomorrow as well.

Looking at the satellite radar picture for Arizona, there could not be a better forecast for Thanksgiving. The state is going to continue to see clear skies and warm temperatures today, with maybe just a few high clouds moving into the forecast area for northern Arizona. However, for central and southern Arizona, residents are not going to see a cloud in the sky today.

Across the U.S.:

For those who have family coming at the last minute for Thanksgiving, there could be some issues flying in or out of the Pacific Northwest today due to storm systems moving through the panhandle of Idaho. Over on the eastern side of the United States, a large storm system stretches all the way from the Atlantic over into portions of Missouri, where it is starting to turn into a rain-snow mix. This is why officials had to postpone the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, because the system is starting to creep its way up into portions of New York City along with breezy conditions as the front moves north.

Local perspective:

Back in Arizona, residents could not ask for a better forecast. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s, flirting with the 80s down in Gila Bend today, with the mid-70s in Casa Grande. Show Low will top out close to 53 degrees today, with upper 50s in Payson. Forecasts show 67 degrees in Sedona, 64 in Prescott, 66 in Kingman and the low 70s for Bullhead City for the daytime high, while it will be a little bit warmer to the south in Lake Havasu City, which is currently sitting at 77 degrees.

Looking Further Ahead:

Over the next couple of days, Arizona will stay on the same pattern, featuring temperatures in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. Some changes move into the forecast early next week on Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and a pretty good chance of rain heading into Wednesday.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

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