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The Brief On Sept. 13, Khighiel Williams, 25, and 29-year-old Ireneo Casias were shot in Guadalupe near Avenida Del Yaqui and East Calle Mexico. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say 37-year-old Julian Paderez turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Paderez is accused of second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.



Months after a shooting in Guadalupe left a man dead, a suspect has been arrested.

The backstory:

Just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 13, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of multiple people shot near Avenida Del Yaqui and East Calle Mexico.

Once at the scene, deputies found two men who had been shot – 25-year-old Khighiel Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, and 29-year-old Ireneo Casias was taken to a hospital.

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Dig deeper:

According to a witness, a black Nissan left the area after the shooting. Using Flock cameras, investigators were able to trace the car to 37-year-old Julian Paderez.

"Detectives sent evidence from the scene and from the vehicle at Paderez’s home to a lab where analysis found that two shell casings recovered from the Nissan, and one found at the scene were fired from the same firearm," MCSO said.

Julian Paderez (MCSO)

Additionally, deputies say Casias and a witness identified Paderez in photo lineups.

An arrest warrant was issued for Paderez. Deputies say he turned himself in on Nov. 24. Paderez was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder. He's being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

What they're saying:

"I would like to thank the detectives for all of their hard work in solving this crime," Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said. "The Flock cameras played a key role in helping detectives identify the perpetrator."

Map of where the shooting happened: