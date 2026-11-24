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The Brief A 56-year-old bicyclist died after suffering severe head injuries in a marked construction zone in Phoenix. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 22 near Peoria and 15th avenues, where open sections of trench were present. Police investigators are working to determine if construction conditions or a medical or impairment-related event caused the crash.



A man died from his injuries after he rode his bike through a marked construction zone in Phoenix and suffered severe head injuries, the police department said.

The backstory:

It happened on Nov. 22 at around 6 a.m. near Peoria and 15th avenues.

"Preliminary information indicates a 56-year-old male bicyclist, later identified as Christopher David Callaway, was traveling through a marked construction zone containing open sections of trench. The bicyclist was later discovered by a passerby lying within the construction area suffering from serious head injuries," Phoenix Police Sgt. Sheree Lee said.

Phoenix Fire transported Callaway to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died the following day at around 9:30 p.m.

Dig deeper:

"Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the collision. At this time, it is unknown whether the bicyclist crashed due to conditions within the construction zone or as a result of a medical or impairment-related event," Lee said.

What's next:

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Map of the area where the incident happened