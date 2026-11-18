The Brief Sunshine and light winds are forecast in Phoenix on Wednesday with a high of 72 degrees following a soggy Tuesday. A passing storm system will bring scattered rain, snow showers and 35 to 45 mph wind gusts to northern Arizona on Thursday and Friday. Dry, sunny weather continues in Phoenix through the weekend and into Thanksgiving next week with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.



Following a soggy Tuesday, it will be a much drier Wednesday.

What to Expect:

Sunshine and light winds are forecast in Phoenix. The high temperature will remain cooler than normal after a cold front passed Arizona on Tuesday. The forecast high reaches 72 degrees on Wednesday in Phoenix. It will climb to 76 on Thursday and slip back to 71 on Friday. The rest of the state remains dry and sunny Wednesday as well.

Clouds start to build over the state on Thursday ahead of the next storm system being tracked. The center of the next storm will run over Utah, to the north of Arizona. Still, the tail end of the area of rain and snow associated with the system will pass over northern Arizona. This will bring increased chances for showers, both rain and snow, by late Thursday afternoon for far northwestern Arizona. The chance of showers will continue Thursday night and Friday morning, spreading into much of northern Arizona — north of Interstate 40. Any showers will be scattered and mostly light. Still, high-elevation locations like atop the San Francisco Peaks and the Kaibab Plateau will likely see some snow showers with minimal accumulation.

A cold front will pass the area with the next approaching system. This front will bring breezy to windy weather to the state starting Thursday in northern Arizona. The windy conditions, particularly in northern Arizona, will continue on Friday. In Flagstaff, the wind gust forecast increases to 35 to 45 mph on Friday. Phoenix may turn a touch breezy on Friday.

In Phoenix, the weekend looks perfect! The forecast high slips to 69 on Saturday and climbs to 72 on Sunday. Both days will remain sunny to mostly sunny and dry. Next week looks comfortable as well. The forecast high temperatures remain in the upper 60s to mid-70s across Phoenix right into Thanksgiving.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Watch live: FOX Weather