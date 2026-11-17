The Brief Family and friends are speaking out for the first time about Malcolm Card-Turner, one of three men killed in a small plane crash at the Grand Canyon. Card-Turner and two other men were flying back from Sunday’s Rams-Cardinals game when the plane crashed in the basin area of the North Rim. The NTSB and FAA are investigating the crash, while Grand Canyon National Park officials warn the public that AI-generated crash images online are fake.



Family and friends are speaking out for the first time regarding one of the three people killed in a small plane crash at the Grand Canyon.

What they're saying:

Malcolm Card-Turner’s loved ones say he was a huge supporter of the people in his life.

"He was everything. He helped me so much. I don’t know what I’m going to do without him," said Michonne Card, Malcolm’s mother.

From a young age, Malcolm’s mother says he was the type of person others were drawn to.

"He was a magnet for sunshine, love," Michonne Card said.

Michonne Card, Kassie Sandigo, and Linny Berry share memories of Malcolm Card-Turner, one of three men killed in a small plane crash at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

Card says her son befriended so many people that she started affectionately referring to his friends as "strays" who she treated like her own children.

Malcolm’s girlfriend, Kassie Sandigo, says she was attracted to his kind spirit.

"He was the most selfless person, and he matched the same energy I had," said Sandigo.

"He was so supportive. When he asked me to do his hair, I was very touched," said Linny Berry, Malcolm’s friend and hairstylist, who says he allowed her to try out new styles on his hair to support her passion.

"And I was relieved because I was doing his hair, and it took hours," Michonne Card said.

"Yeah, so to get that trust to go from his mom doing it to having me do it, I was honored," Linny Berry said.

These moments are now precious memories.

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The backstory:

Malcolm and two other men were killed in a plane crash in the basin area of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on their way back from the Rams-Cardinals game on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Dig deeper:

Football was a natural talent and a constant love in Malcolm’s life.

"That was his passion. It was the only reason why he went to this thing because I didn’t want him to go, I didn’t want him to fly on the plane, but it was NFL football, and he never has ever been to a game," Michonne Card said.

As Malcolm’s loved ones process their own grief, they are also focused on being there for his beloved daughter.

Michonne Card, Kassie Sandigo, and Linny Berry share memories of Malcolm Card-Turner, one of three men killed in a small plane crash at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

"That was something that was just so magical to me was just seeing the relationship that he had with his daughter and the way that he showed up for her," Kassie Sandigo said.

"I feel for her because she’s not gonna have her daddy, and he was such a good daddy, he loved her so much, that was his life," Michonne Card said.

Malcolm’s life and legacy is one that will continue to show up, as he did so often for those around him.

"He cared immensely for others, he constantly put others first, and I think it’s a reminder of just showing up even when it’s hard," Kassie Sandigo said.

What's next:

The cause of the plane crash is under investigation by the NTSB and the FAA. Grand Canyon National Park officials are warning people about AI-generated images of the crash posted online and say they are not authentic images.

What you can do:

Meanwhile, Malcolm’s family has a GoFundMe set up to help with the mounting costs associated with bringing him home and laying him to rest.