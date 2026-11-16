The Brief Technology glitches caused major headaches for people across Phoenix on Monday, impacting flights at Sky Harbor and online banking services. United Airlines resolved a system outage that delayed some flights up to an hour, while major banks experienced issues traced to a Chase software bug. Officials confirmed there is no evidence that the recent FAA, United Airlines, or Chase outages were caused by cyberattacks.



From the airport to the ATM, technology glitches are causing major headaches for people across Phoenix on Monday. It is just the latest string of system failures hitting major companies, as these outages continue to pile up.

FAA Ground Stop:

Whether travelers were trying to catch a flight at Phoenix Sky Harbor or people were just trying to check their bank balance, many might have hit a digital brick wall on Nov. 16. This comes as many travelers are still trying to get home following a massive FAA ground stop on Nov. 13.

United Airlines Outage:

At the airport, departure boards flashed red for some United passengers. The airline dealt with a system outage that delayed some flights for up to an hour.

"It’s not ideal I guess, but it is what it is," said Apaola Madrid, a United Airlines traveler.

Another United Airlines traveler, Sharon, also dealt with the fluctuating schedule.

"We looked on the United app, and it said there was a delay and then an hour and a half later we looked, and it was on time," Sharon said.

Lingering Effects:

United says the tech issue is now resolved and did not impact flights already in the air. However, other travelers are still impacted by Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop.

"I had to get a hotel. I had to redo everything. I was supposed to be back home Saturday. It’s Monday, so it’s been a little inconvenient," said Angelina, a United Airlines traveler.

Why the Ground Stop?:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the ground stop was ordered after the FAA’s system overloaded during router maintenance in Texas and Arkansas.

Bank Outages:

Airlines were not the only ones glitching on Monday. Customers at major banks such as Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America had trouble accessing online services. Chase takes responsibility for that, blaming a software bug in its own hardware that rippled out to other banks.

Experts Weigh In:

As technology becomes more complex, local experts say these growing pains are inevitable.

"When cloud computing, the term was fairly new, we used to have these kinds of outages fairly regularly. Since systems have gotten a lot more robust, obviously, things have moved to have a lot more sort of global diversification. So you’ve got systems in different places," said Brandon Disney with Data Doctors.

With so much emerging technology, Disney says there will be a period of pain.

"Each one of these types of failures creates education and learning for each of the organizations, and so they become more resilient over time," Disney said.

Dig deeper:

Last week, Microsoft experienced issues with several of its services due to a July software bug. Disney says the best defense is keeping information backed up offline.

"A lot of them allow you to do what they call an offline sync, so you can set up where you have a local working copy of things. That lets you work through problems like this and when systems come back online, they sort of resynchronize," Disney said.

What they're saying:

The FAA, United Airlines, and Chase say there is no evidence any of these incidents were caused by cyberattacks.

What's next:

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the Trump administration are asking Congress for more money for a new FAA network that is more resilient.