PHOENIX - From a plane crash in the Grand Canyon to a nationwide emergency alert test scheduled for tomorrow, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, November 16, 2026.
1. Arizona braces for more stormy weather
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A cold front will bring scattered showers, potential flash floods, 40 to 50 mph gusts and possibly snow in parts of the state on Tuesday.
2. Trump heads for summit with Chinese and Russian leaders
3. No survivors found following Grand Canyon plane crash
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The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of a deadly plane crash at the Grand Canyon over the weekend.
4. Water shutoff looms for some Phoenix residents
5. What to know ahead of tomorrow's Emergency Alert System test
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A nationwide emergency alert test will briefly interrupt TV and radio programming on Nov. 17.