The Brief Arizona has reported more than 3,800 flu cases so far this year, surpassing a five-year average and marking a 40% increase from last week alone. People aged 18 to 49 are the most affected demographic this season, though hospitals are not yet experiencing strain from the early surge. Health experts urge Arizonans to get a flu shot before holiday gatherings and practice basic hygiene like handwashing.



For anyone who has already caught the flu this season, they are not alone. Experts say flu cases in Arizona are surpassing a five-year average right now. The Arizona Department of Public Health reports more than 3,800 flu cases so far this year.

"We have seen an increase of numbers in comparison with prior years," said Dr. Omar Gonzalez, an epidemiologist with Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center.

By the numbers:

State data says flu cases have increased 40% from last week alone. So far this year, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 3,800 flu cases, with more than 1,300 this week alone.

Gonzalez says cases typically average about 200 per week around this time, and doctors are seeing more cases earlier in the season.

"Normally in Arizona, the season of influenza starts a little bit later in the year," Gonzalez said.

Dig deeper:

State data shows people aged 18 to 49 are the most affected this season, though Gonzalez says cases are not putting a strain on hospitals yet.

"It hasn't had any impact in our hospitalization rate or any severity of cases that you could potentially see," Gonzalez said.

Still, he believes the unusual number of cases is something to pay attention to.

"This is not to alarm the population, but it's something to be very aware and highlight the importance of how to do the prevention," Gonzalez said.

What you can do:

He wants people to know it is not too late to get the flu shot, especially before holiday gatherings.

"Sometimes people think, oh, it may not be too effective, actually, it has saved tremendous number of lives,thousands of number of lives," Gonzalez said.

It is a message many Arizonans are already taking to heart.

"Follow the science, right? All these doctors are a lot smarter than I am, so why wouldn’t I?" said Ray, a Phoenix resident, told Fox 10.

"Just to keep everyone else safe," another resident told Fox 10 when explaining why she gets the shot.

The usual methods are also encouraged to keep people healthy this season. Those include washing hands,using hand sanitizer, and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth.