Arizona City coffee shop pays tribute to military heroes

The Brief An Arizona woman opened a coffee shop in Arizona City to honor her late husband and other fallen veterans. Her husband, a pilot contractor, was killed in a 2020 al-Shabab attack on a U.S. military base in Kenya. The coffee shop features the names and faces of service members and supports nonprofits that help veterans.



Almost seven years after her husband was killed in an attack on a military base in Kenya, Hope Harrison has found a way to honor his memory while recognizing the sacrifices of other U.S. service members.

The backstory:

Hope is the owner of Heroes of Freedom Coffee Shop in Arizona City, a business built around honoring those who have served and remembering those who never made it home.

According to the Department of War, in January 2020, al-Shabab militants attacked a military base in Kenya used by U.S. forces.

Three American Department of Defense personnel were killed, including Hope's husband, Dustin Harrison, a pilot contractor.

"It was such a dark time in my life that I couldn’t see past the next minute, the next second. I was just surviving day to day," Hope said.

An Arizona woman is using her coffee shop to honor service members and first responders.

Keeping his memory alive:

In the aftermath of his death, Hope said she made a promise to find a way to carry on her husband's legacy.

"I said, ‘OK, God, if I have to live in this world without him, then I am going to do everything in my power to continue his legacy,’" she said.

Today, that promise is reflected throughout her coffee shop.

Bags of coffee feature the faces and names of service members who died in the line of duty, as well as those who lost their lives to the invisible wounds of military service.

Each year, Harrison updates the names featured on the bags and adds framed tributes to the shop's wall.

"Each year, we change out the names, and once we change the names, we put the heroes of that year in a frame. We put it on our wall. One day, I hope to have the whole wall filled with frames of heroes," she said.

An Arizona woman is using her coffee shop to honor service members and first responders.

Big picture view:

Harrison opened the shop in January 2026 after first selling coffee at local farmers markets. Since then, she has also supported nonprofit organizations similar to those that helped her after Dustin's death.

For some customers, the shop has become a place to connect with others who understand the experiences and sacrifices that come with military service.

"Come out, come sit with us," Hope said. "We'll sit as long as we have to. We really just try to let them know that we're family now."

Almost seven years after losing her husband, Harrison continues to find purpose in sharing his story and honoring others who served.

"People walk in and be reminded that freedom isn't free, and it came at a cost. But we are not going to, here in Arizona City, let their names be forgotten," she said.

What you can do:

Harrison encourages people to support the shop by stopping in and saying hello.

What's next:

She has also purchased a coffee trailer to bring the business to more communities and hopes to one day open a retreat for veterans and their families.