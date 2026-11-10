Ex-funeral director shows 'pattern of gross neglect' with human remains, ADHS records say

The Brief An investigation into a Mesa mortuary revealed a pattern of gross neglect involving unrefrigerated bodies and unsanitary conditions. Franklin Lambert has a history of violations dating back to 2011, but he retains his embalmer's license despite losing other credentials. Family Burial & Cremation Center surrendered its license and ceased operations in late September.



An ex-funeral home director is under state scrutiny once again following a disturbing discovery. The investigation into a Mesa mortuary reveals major concerns about how human remains were treated. State health officials are pointing to a "pattern of gross neglect" by Franklin Lambert, a man with a documented history of violations stemming back to 2011.

What they're saying:

This latest inspection happened in early September, but Franklin Lambert’s history of alleged sanitation and dignity violations spans more than a decade. Those incidents led to the removal of his cremationist and funeral director licenses, but the state left him with his embalmer’s license.

"I want answers," said Janna Harberts.

Janna Harberts lost the woman she loved the most. She knew that pain was inevitable. What she didn’t expect was the ordeal of laying her mother to rest. Patricia Fay Kelly was 78 and a longtime seamstress in Florence. She was a proud grandmother of 11 with 14 great-grandchildren. Patricia passed away on Sept. 2, 2026, and she was going to be cremated at Family Burial & Cremation Center in Mesa. But after Janna waited weeks for her mother’s cremains, she became concerned.

(KSAZ-TV)

"They were permanently closed, big red letters. And so, I'm freaking out, and I'm going, 'Now what?'"

It took a month and a half before she learned that Family Burial and Cremation Center was out of business.

"He called me on the 21st and told me that he had my mom back from the crematorium. He was just waiting on the death certificate to be mailed."

She’s talking about Franklin Lambert, who she finally got a hold of again on Oct. 16. But a crucial inspection at the business happened the same day that Patricia Kelly died and was brought to the mortuary.

According to the state’s Department of Health report, Lambert was the only employee on site on Sept. 2, when an investigator found a recently embalmed decedent fully nude on a metal table. They also discovered un-embalmed bodies registering temperatures of 75 degrees left out in the prep room to make room in the cooler, and there was a failure to maintain temperatures below 38 degrees.

"My first reaction was, why was he even allowed to continue picking people up? Because that inspection was the day, the morning of my mom passing away, and he picked her up in the evening."

Janna Harberts

Warning: Graphic Details Below:

The Department of Health Services says there was a "pattern of gross neglect" and unprofessional conduct, noting that the facility had not properly refrigerated and covered its dead since November 2024. Other inspections were found, including a survey from April 2026 when Family Burial & Cremation already faced a potential license revocation. Records show staff failed to verify ID tags and even released the wrong cremains to one family. The report says DHS found body donations in plastic bags stacked inside a casket.

Lambert wasn’t around when FOX 10 took a visit to the facility, but he answered the phone. He said he was headed to another burial service and could not talk at the time. A follow-up call was made, but Lambert did not answer.

In a November 2024 inspection that revealed 12 violations, investigators discovered a strong odor of decay, an embalmed body left uncovered, and plastic bottles piled between a decedent’s legs. This was followed by citations and then a year-long delay and a failed settlement conference that led to the state’s notice of intent to revoke the mortuary’s license by January 2026. The facility continued to operate while DHS says Lambert presented himself as owner and funeral director. His funeral director license was revoked in 2019, so ownership was transferred to his wife, Lisa Lambert.

Rewind to 2015, and the now-defunct State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers documented gurneys stacked with bodies left out of refrigeration at a mortuary that Franklin Lambert worked for. In 2011, Lambert’s cremationist license was revoked after an investigation into his former crematory found unrefrigerated bodies and collapsed containers of human remains. Those two investigations were verified through a civil lawsuit filed by Lambert in 2017, accusing the state of trying to ruin his business. Both parties eventually agreed to have the case dismissed with prejudice.

(KSAZ-TV)

The Department of Health was contacted for comment, asking why Lambert was allowed to keep embalming. A spokesperson released this statement: "Until June 2023, the Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers had oversight of people and businesses engaged in the final disposition of human remains. Its responsibilities included licensure and regulation of persons involved in funeral services, preparation of bodies for burial, and cremation including the work of funeral directors, cremationists, alkaline hydrolysis operators, and persons working under their supervision. The Board had oversight of funeral establishments, crematories, alkaline hydrolysis facilities, and also governed prearranged funeral agreements, consumer information, and property and services sold or provided in connection with the final disposition of human remains. ADHS was not involved in any compliance or enforcement decisions for funeral directors or embalmers prior to June 2023. We do not comment on potential enforcement, but any action against Mr. Lambert’s individual license would be posted on AZ Care Check as those records become available."

"It's been a very emotional rollercoaster, everything from fear to anger to just violated, trust violated," said Harberts.

What's next:

Less than two weeks after the last inspection, Lisa Lambert signed a consent agreement to surrender the license of Family Burial & Cremation Center. This officially ended operations on Sept. 23. Lisa Lambert is not allowed to own, operate, or work in the Arizona funeral industry for 10 years. But her husband, Franklin, can keep embalming the dead.

(KSAZ-TV)