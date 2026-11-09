Arizona couple accused in desert stabbing death after car tracked to casino

The Brief A passing motorist discovered a 29-year-old man stabbed to death in a desert area on Nov. 7. Investigators identified a suspect and found the deceased man's missing vehicle parked at a casino in Laughlin, Nevada. Police arrested a couple, identified as 35-year-old Jacob Dylan Middlebrook and 36-year-old Layne Justine McIntosh on second-degree homicide charges.



A couple was arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in a desert area of western Arizona over the weekend.

What we know:

A motorist reportedly found a man on the side of the road in a deserted area near Silver Creek Road and Bullhead Parkway around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 7. Since the circumstances around his death seemed suspicious, detectives from the Bullhead City Police Department responded for a homicide investigation.

The victim was identified as a 29-year-old Bullhead City "transient," according to the investigators. They also identified a possible suspect and discovered that the victim’s vehicle was missing.

Several hours later, with the help of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers found the vehicle parked at a Laughlin, Nevada casino.

Dig deeper:

"The suspect, identified as Jacob Dylan Middlebrook, 35 of Bullhead City, and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Layne Justine McIntosh of Bullhead City, were taken into custody by Las Vegas Metro Police and were both arrested for second degree homicide," Bullhead City Police said.

The couple were booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, as they await to be extradited to Mohave County in Arizona.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the identity of the victim, or if the victim and the couple were known to each other. It is unclear how detectives connected Middlebrook and McIntosh to the homicide and where they were located.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area where the victim was found stabbed.