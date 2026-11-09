Man arrested in connection with Tempe kidnapping & sexual assault: PD

The Brief Tempe Police arrested 46-year-old Mach Kim in connection with an October armed kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman walking home from a party. Investigators connected Kim to the crime using surveillance and DNA retrieved from a discarded fast food cup, later recovering a CO2 handgun, masks, and women's underwear from his vehicle and home. Kim faces four felony charges and is held on a $50,000 cash bond, while detectives continue searching for additional victims who may not have come forward.



(WARNING: This article contains subject matter and details that some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised)

TEMPE, Ariz. – Tempe Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault incident that happened at the end of October.

What we know:

In a statement released on Nov. 6, investigators identified the suspect as Mach Kim. In court documents, Kim was listed as a 46-year-old.

Investigators say Kim was arrested on Nov. 5.

Mach Kim (Courtesy: Tempe Police Department / FOX 10 Phoenix)

The backstory:

The incident, according to police, happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, when a man reportedly approached a woman in the area of 8th Street and Dorsey Lane.

The alleged victim, per court documents, told investigators that she was leaving a party and was walking home when the suspect, who was driving an SUV at the time, stopped in the road and asked if she was OK.

"When she looked at the male, he was aiming a gun at her that she described as a ‘black pistol’ and told her to get into the car, or he would shoot her," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators say the alleged victim got into the car's front passenger seat while holding her phone, as well as a keychain with a pepper spray attached.

"The male grabbed the phone from her and put it somewhere in the vehicle. She then attempted to spray the male with the pepper spray, but he grabbed the keychain from her before she could. The male told her to do what he says, and she will be OK," read a portion of the court documents.

According to police, a sleep mask was placed on the alleged victim, and the suspect later drove to an unknown location.

Court documents contain graphic descriptions of what allegedly happened afterward, but police allege that Kim told the alleged victim to perform a sexual act on him, and then she would be let go.

The suspect, according to investigators, was eventually let go following the sexual acts, and she later found someone nearby to call police.

Dig deeper:

According to police, they found the car believed to be connected to the incident with the help of their Real Time Operations Center, and Kim was later linked to the alleged crime via DNA evidence, after investigators recovered a fast food store cup Kim threw away, and sent the cup to Mesa Police for DNA testing.

Kim, according to court documents, was taken into custody in Scottsdale on the night of Nov. 5. After police obtained search warrants, they searched Kim's car and home.

Inside Kim's car, investigators say a "black CO2 gun in the shape of a handgun, a black sleep mask, six pairs of women's underwear, a pillow, and a towel were found."

In the search of Kim's home, police say 13 pairs of women's underwear and an eye mask were found. If the 13 pairs of underwear, seven had sticky notes on them that denoted dates and names.

"After [Kim] was taken to jail, he was read his Miranda rights," read a portion of the court documents. "[Kim] then advised that he did not wish to answer any more questions regarding his charges without a lawyer."

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the alleged victim.

What's next:

Per court documents, Kim is accused of the following:

One court of aggravated assault

One count of sexual abuse

One count of Kidnapping

One count of sexual assault

In court documents, investigators stated that Kim is from Massachusetts, but has yet to change his license plate or driver's license, even after living in Arizona for about two years.

"He is facing numerous felony charges and could choose to return to Massachusetts," investigators wrote in the court documents.

Ultimately, a judge set a $50,000 cash-only bond for Kim. Should he make bail, he will be subjected to electronic monitoring, alongside other restrictions. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

What you can do:

"Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward," police wrote.

Investigators say anyone who may recognize Kim, or believe they may have an encounter with him, should call Tempe Police.

Area where the incident began