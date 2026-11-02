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Breaking News

Gov. Hobbs declares state of emergency following weekend storms in Arizona

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Updated November 2, 2026 3:37 PM MST Published November 2, 2026 3:29 PM MST
article

Arizona declared a statewide emergency following severe thunderstorms and flash flooding, releasing $200,000 in state funds to support local community recovery efforts.

The Brief

    • Arizona has declared a statewide emergency following severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and widespread flash flooding.
    • The emergency declaration instantly releases $200,000 in state funding to support local community response efforts.
    • Recovery resources will be directed toward repairing damaged infrastructure, clearing roads, and assisting displaced residents.

PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced on Nov. 2 that a state of emergency has been declared statewide.

Big picture view:

Per a statement, the declaration was made in order to "support response and recovery efforts following intense thunderstorms, high winds, and severe flash flooding across Arizona."

"The announcement immediately unlocks $200,000 in emergency funding for local communities," read a portion of Gov. Hobbs' statement.

What She Said:

"The safety and security of every Arizonan is my top priority," Gov. Hobbs wrote. "I am issuing this emergency declaration to ensure our local authorities have the resources they need to clear roads, repair infrastructure, and help displaced residents. We will continue working directly with local emergency managers to rebuild and recover from this disaster."

Local perspective:

Storms over the weekend have impacted various Arizona communities, with flooding in Sedona triggering evacuation for some residents.

In a post shared on the city's Facebook, officials added: "Do not cross when there is running water on the road! Oak creek is rising fast - risk of sudden flooding! Please pay attention and stay away from the beds and drain cleansing. Do not cross when there is running water on the road!"

Heavy rain also caused evacuations in the Camp Verde area.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Governor's Office.

Severe WeatherArizonaKatie HobbsNews