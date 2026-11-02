Arizona 2026 Midterm Elections: How to watch live FOX 10 coverage

The Brief Arizona voters head to the polls November 3 to decide pivotal congressional battlegrounds, legislative control, and high-profile statewide races. FOX 10 Phoenix is delivering comprehensive, multi-platform coverage across broadcast, streaming, digital, and social channels throughout the entire day. Viewers can track real-time results, county-by-county trends from across the state, and live race projections through the final late-night ballot drops. Coverage begins at 4:30 a.m. (All times MST)



In the high-stakes races for Arizona governor, congressional districts, the balance of power, and key ballot propositions, get live reports and instant analysis from the FOX 10 team.

Local perspective:

On Tuesday, November 3, FOX 10 will have coverage of the 2026 Midterm Election all day long, starting with AZAM at 4:30 a.m. MST through 10 a.m.

During the morning hours, we'll have live reports from the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) about voting, what you need to know before heading to the polls, early ballot drop-offs, how to handle any issues should they arise, and how many ballots have been received and counted. You can watch live on FOX 10 TV, fox10phoenix.com/live, foxlocal.com, the free FOX Local app, and YouTube.

Catch midday election updates on FOX 10 Talks at 10 a.m., followed immediately by FOX 10 News at Noon for continuing local coverage. Watch both broadcasts live on FOX 10 TV, fox10phoenix.com/live, foxlocal.com, the FOX Local app, and YouTube.

12:30 p.m.:

LiveNOW from FOX will have the latest national election coverage through 3 p.m. You can watch on fox10phoenix.com/live, foxlocal.com, the FOX Local app, and YouTube.

3 p.m.:

Join us again for FOX 10 Talks, where we'll have more local coverage of the 2026 Midterm Elections with local panel discussions, voter sentiment, and ballot developments across Arizona. Watch live on fox10phoenix.com/live, the FOX Local app, and YouTube.

Late afternoon & early evening

4 p.m.:

FOX 10 News will continue with the latest election day updates with poll traffic, lines, and late ballot returns leading up to the polls closing. Watch live on fox10phoenix.com/live, the FOX Local app, and YouTube through 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m.:

Get breaking national election coverage from coast to coast with LiveNOW from FOX. Watch live on fox10phoenix.com/live, the FOX Local app, and YouTube.

7 p.m.:

On West Coast News Wrap, get a regional focus on major races across Arizona, California, and Washington state. Watch live on fox10phoenix.com/live, the FOX Local app, and YouTube.

Track live Arizona election results

The polls close at 7 p.m. and the first results from the election will begin at 8 p.m. You can view the latest updates on fox10phoenix.com/election and the FOX Local app. Our page will include interactive maps and data, refreshing automatically as Arizona's counties report updated ballot drops.

7:30 p.m.:

Americans are making their voices heard and as election results continue to come in, the fight for control comes down to this moment. Join SE Cupp and Bill Anderson as they break down key battleground races from coast to coast. Battleground Midterms will be streaming live through 9 p.m. You can watch on the FOX Local app and foxlocal.com/elections.

Evening

8 p.m.:

Ellen McNamara will host our election night special on FOX 10 TV, fox10phoenix.com/live, foxlocal.com, the FOX Local app, YouTube, and TikTok. Coverage will be commercial-free and continue through 11 p.m.

9 p.m.:

Over on FOX 10+, Marc Martinez and Christina Carilla will anchor FOX 10 News through 11 p.m., streaming on fox10phoenix.com/live/ksaz2 and the FOX Local app.

You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.

11 p.m.:

Through 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, get national election coverage with LiveNOW from FOX on fox10phoenix.com/live, foxlocal.com, the FOX Local app, and YouTube.

How to get the FOX Local App

Mobile: iPhone, iPad, and Android phones/tablets.

Connected TV: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio, and Samsung smart TVs.

Download: Head to Head to https://www.foxlocal.com/how-to-watch for direct app store links.

More ways to watch FOX Local

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on:

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