Chilling audio released in Learjet crash; man falls into Phoenix sinkhole l Morning News Brief

From chilling audio released in a Florida plane crash, to a man rescued from a Phoenix sinkhole, and Arizona flooding triggering evacuations and rescues, here are your top stories for November 2, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Cockpit audio released in Florida plane crash

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2. Arizona flooding triggers evacuations and rescues

3. Man rescued from Phoenix sinkhole

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4. Emergency declared in Prescott as dams top spillways from historic rain

5. Tragic update on search for missing man in Flagstaff