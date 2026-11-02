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Chilling audio released in Learjet crash; man falls into Phoenix sinkhole l Morning News Brief

By
Morning Brief
Updated November 2, 2026 10:42 AM MST Published November 2, 2026 9:54 AM MST

From chilling audio released in a Florida plane crash, to a man rescued from a Phoenix sinkhole, and Arizona flooding triggering evacuations and rescues, here are your top stories for November 2, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Cockpit audio released in Florida plane crash

Featured

Final audio from deadly Florida Learjet disaster: 'We're gonna crash'
article

Final audio from deadly Florida Learjet disaster: 'We're gonna crash'

Nine people are dead after a private jet crashed in a residential Florida area on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The audio between the pilot and air traffic control details the flight’s final moments.

2. Arizona flooding triggers evacuations and rescues

3. Man rescued from Phoenix sinkhole

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Man falls into 6-foot backyard sinkhole in Phoenix, pickup truck partially swallowed
article

Man falls into 6-foot backyard sinkhole in Phoenix, pickup truck partially swallowed

Officials rescued a man who fell into a 6-foot-deep sinkhole along with a pickup truck near 24th Street and Thomas Road. The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

 4. Emergency declared in Prescott as dams top spillways from historic rain

5. Tragic update on search for missing man in Flagstaff

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New York man found dead after falling into fast-moving Flagstaff floodwaters
article

New York man found dead after falling into fast-moving Flagstaff floodwaters

Police say a New York man who fell into floodwaters in a Flagstaff neighborhood over the weekend has been found dead.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews