Chilling audio released in Learjet crash; man falls into Phoenix sinkhole l Morning News Brief

From chilling audio released in a Florida plane crash, to a man rescued from a Phoenix sinkhole, and Arizona flooding triggering evacuations and rescues, here are your top stories for November 2, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Cockpit audio released in Florida plane crash
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Nine people are dead after a private jet crashed in a residential Florida area on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The audio between the pilot and air traffic control details the flight’s final moments.
2. Arizona flooding triggers evacuations and rescues
3. Man rescued from Phoenix sinkhole
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Officials rescued a man who fell into a 6-foot-deep sinkhole along with a pickup truck near 24th Street and Thomas Road. The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
4. Emergency declared in Prescott as dams top spillways from historic rain
5. Tragic update on search for missing man in Flagstaff
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Police say a New York man who fell into floodwaters in a Flagstaff neighborhood over the weekend has been found dead.