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Heavy rain forces cancellations, postponements for Phoenix events

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published November 1, 2026 2:54 PM MST
Published November 1, 2026 2:54 PM MST

The Brief

    • Heavy rain across Arizona caused the cancellation or postponement of several major outdoor community events.
    • The annual Dia de los Muertos festival at St. Mary's Basilica in downtown Phoenix was rescheduled for Nov. 8.
    • Weather conditions also forced the cancellation of Bug Fest at the Arizona Boardwalk and the final scheduled day of the Arizona State Fair.

PHOENIX - Halloween weekend was mostly a washout, canceling several events on the schedule for months. 

Rainy Days:

It is not a sight seen all too often in Arizona: heavy rain all day long.

"We were looking at the forecast during the course of the week, and it became rather obvious we were gonna have a lot of rain," said Jerome Doris, parish manager at St. Mary's Basilica.

Cancelled Events:

The annual Dia de los Muertos festival at St. Mary's Basilica in downtown Phoenix got rained out.

"We put the plans into place a few days in advance, but we wanted to wait until Thursday. Sometimes the weather in Phoenix can be so unpredictable, and it's a big deal because sometimes we have to cancel the permits," Doris said.

What they're saying:

Doris said it was a lot of work setting all of this up, only to have to reschedule the whole thing.

"Outside today it is very quiet, but if it was not raining it would be a type of activity—vendors in the plaza there, the street would have 10 food trucks," Doris said.

Big picture view:

Other events, including Bug Fest at the Arizona Boardwalk and the last scheduled day of the Arizona State Fair, also got canceled due to weather. The Dia de los Muertos event will still happen, just not until the following Sunday on Nov. 8. In the meantime, they will have a smaller version of their Dia de los Muertos altar inside the church.

"It's a cultural thing that has been here for many years. The ability for people to remember their loved ones that's really what it is and take some time. It's a celebratory thing, and very much a part of Hispanic culture we can all learn from. It's a very beautiful event," Doris said.

Dig deeper:

Organizers are extending the celebration all week long.

"The altar will be here after the 11:30 mass. It'll be here all week. It's almost a week-long celebration we're having, not just a day celebration for Dia de Los Muertos," Doris said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Jerome Doris, parish manager at St. Mary's Basilica; St. Mary's Basilica; Arizona Boardwalk; Arizona State Fair; and Irene Snyder, reporter with FOX 10 News.

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