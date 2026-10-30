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Mesa man arrested for bigamy after marrying second wife because he ‘couldn’t find’ his first

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 30, 2026 4:07 PM MST
Published October 30, 2026 4:07 PM MST
article

Charod Choice appears before a judge during an initial court appearance following his arrest on a felony bigamy charge. (Maricopa County Superior Court)

The Brief

    • Mesa resident Charod Choice, 42, was arrested and charged with felony bigamy after authorities discovered he married a second woman without divorcing his first wife.
    • Court records indicate Choice married his first wife in Tucson in 2013 and remarried in Phoenix in February 2026, later telling police he failed to obtain a divorce because he could not find her.
    • Choice's first wife told investigators she desires criminal prosecution, leading to his arrest and subsequent release on his own recognizance.

PHOENIX - A Mesa man has been arrested on a felony bigamy charge after authorities discovered he married a second woman in Phoenix while still legally married to his first wife, according to court records.

What we know:

Police took 42-year-old Charod Lee Choice into custody on Oct. 27 after investigators uncovered records showing he never dissolved a 2013 marriage before walking down the aisle again earlier this year.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Choice first tied the knot with Shakia Jackson on Christmas Day in 2013, with their marriage license filed in Pima County. Twelve years later, on Feb. 22, 2026, Choice married Christina Arrington in Phoenix, recording a second marriage license in Maricopa County.

Investigators noted that Choice was neither legally divorced nor legally separated from his first wife prior to the second ceremony. Court documents state that Jackson contacted authorities and indicated she wants to pursue criminal prosecution against her husband.

What they're saying:

When questioned by an arresting officer, Choice confirmed his February 2026 nuptials and admitted he was still legally married to Jackson. When asked why he did not finalize a divorce first, Choice reportedly told police that "he couldn't find her."

Officers arrested Choice around 10 a.m. Tuesday at a home in Mesa's Stoneybrook neighborhood near Higley and Brown roads. He was booked into the Mesa City Jail on one count of bigamy, a Class 5 felony under Arizona law.

During an initial appearance in court, the judge sounded genuinely surprised as he read aloud the rare felony charge against the 42-year-old before ultimately granting his release on his own recognizance.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Choice’s first wife discovered the second marriage, whether his second wife knew about the previous relationship, or what specific legal steps Choice ever took to locate his original spouse before remarrying.

Map of the arrest location:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from an Arizona Form IV Final Release Questionnaire, booking records, and an officer-submitted probable cause addendum filed through the East Mesa Justice Court in Maricopa County.

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