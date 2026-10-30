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4 struck by lightning at El Mirage Elementary School

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Updated October 30, 2026 10:26 AM MST Published October 30, 2026 9:31 AM MST
article

An outside look at El Mirage Elementary School. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • Four adults were struck by lightning on Oct. 30 at El Mirage Elementary School.
    • The victims were at a school bus drop off when the lightning strike happened.
    • All four adults were conscious and transported to a hospital, police said.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Four people were hospitalized after being struck by lightning on Friday morning.

What we know:

El Mirage police say they were called to El Mirage Elementary School just after 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 for reports of a lightning strike at a school bus drop off.

Once at the scene, officers and firefighters found four adults who had been struck by lightning.

"All four were conscious and transported to a local hospital for further treatment," police said.

No children were hurt.

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Map of El Mirage Elementary School:

The Source: The El Mirage Police Department provided information to FOX 10 for this report.

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