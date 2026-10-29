Arizona woman stranded in Cambodia as cruise ship suspends operations

The Brief Hundreds of passengers were left stranded after a residential cruise ship suspended operations in Cambodia due to soaring fuel costs. Arizona resident Sherrie Cornett reported passengers were given just seven hours of notice to leave the ship before being dropped off in town without a clear plan. A Phoenix travel agent emphasized the necessity of trip cancellation insurance, while Villa Vie Residences stated it is coordinating disembarkation and housing.



Passengers were left stranded in Cambodia after Villa Vie Residences suspended cruise operations, citing soaring fuel costs.

Local perspective:

Among them is Arizona resident Sherrie Cornett, who says hundreds of passengers were given just seven hours to leave the ship.

"The port provided shuttles for us to get into town, and we were dropped on a public square and had to find our way from there," Cornett said. "It's been quite the challenge to get everyone situated."

Cornett had signed up for the long-term living-at-sea experience to see the world while maintaining a place to call home. But the trip came to an abrupt end when the company suspended operations.

It took 36 hours, she said, before the company provided hotel information, discussed possible financial assistance and proposed flight options home.

"People had to leave the ship to go to like a Starbucks or a hotel lobby just to have internet so that they could book reservations and plane tickets," Cornett said. "It's been really challenging."

Hundreds are stranded abroad after a residential cruise suspended service. An Arizona passenger and a travel consultant weigh in on the ordeal.

Dig deeper:

Cornett acknowledged there had been warning signs, including unexpectedly leaving some ports early and extending stays at others.

She said she wished the company had communicated better, adding that passengers were dropped off in town without a clear plan for what would happen next.

"Their communication has been dreadful and almost nonexistent," Cornett said. "We went 36 hours without hearing from them after we got the formal announcement that we had to disembark. Thirty-six hours in a time of crisis is a lifetime."

Big picture view:

The company attributed the suspension to rising fuel costs, saying in a press release that monthly fuel expenses per cabin in parts of Asia had increased from about $1,800 to as much as $8,000.

The situation highlights the importance of travel insurance, according to Rosanne Coloccia, a master travel consultant with Preferred Travel Services in Phoenix.

Coloccia said the experience was different from a traditional cruise because some passengers planned to live aboard the ship for extended periods. Still, she said travelers should consider insurance regardless of the length of their trip.

"If you buy trip insurance, trip cancellation insurance, it covers you medically outside the U.S., but it also covers you in case the company goes into default, which is exactly what is happening to these folks," Coloccia said. "It always helps to plan ahead, and it always helps to plan for every contingency."

What you can do:

She advised travelers who are booking independently to research insurance providers, understand exactly what their policies cover and investigate the companies they trust with their trips.

What's next:

In a statement, Villa Vie Residences said it is working to coordinate disembarkation and find possible living arrangements for passengers.

Despite the abrupt ending, Cornett said she has loved the experience and is not in a hurry to return home. She plans to continue traveling.